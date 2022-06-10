“There’s 2 guys the Boston crowd has gone after, both of which have earned it” - Nick Wright on the Boston crowd abusing Draymond Green, says he brought it on himself like Kyrie Irving

Draymond Green deserves the abuse he is getting from the Boston Celtics crowd, according to Nick Wright. Wright related the situation to that of Kyrie Irving.

Boston Celtics crowd abusing Draymond Green is warranted

Nick Wright outlined:

“There’s two guys that the Boston crowd has gone after, both of which have earned it.”

Draymond Green has always been known as a physical player. He drew 14 regular-season technical fouls in just 46 games played this season. He is also known for his high basketball IQ and tough, defensive play. Green remains a force despite his lackluster stats.

Yet, Draymond has struggled to know when to get fouls and use them to his advantage. So far in the finals series, Green has just as many points as he does fouls.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green this series:

15 fouls
15 points



15 fouls

15 points Draymond Green this series:15 fouls15 points https://t.co/1CNMyNuYN8

Again, Draymond Green is not a notable scorer, but rather an off-the-ball phenom who knows how to utilize space. Having few points is not what is alarming, but rather the fouls in such a short span of time.

Golden State is down 2-1 in the series after a hard Game 3 loss that saw Draymond Green foul out late in the game. It was the second game in the series so far that Green has fouled out of.

With Draymond’s issues staying on the court, one would think that his minutes would have been limited. It has been quite the opposite. In Game 1 of this year's finals, Green clocked 38 minutes of play, which was his most since the Warriors-Grizzlies Game 6.

Game 1 was Draymond Green’s first negative postseason Game Score since the 2016 Western Conference finals against the OKC Thunder.

So what is going on with Draymond Green?

The Boston Celtics have a combination of size and athleticism that the Warriors haven't yet encountered this postseason. It makes sense that Boston is where they are, the same for Golden State.

The difference is that the Celtics arguably have a more complete squad on both ends. Their offense is there, as seen in their accuracy from deep late in Game 1 of this finals series. Their defense is always present, pressing and moving quickly.

Draymond, at 32-years-old, may not be able to keep up with these younger, quicker defenders on switches. The pace that Boston can ramp up to might simply be too much.

For Green, however, his greatness relies on his ability to sit back and fill the spots on defense that need to be filled. He simply has not been doing that. Draymond has bitten too far into this old-style of hard basketball. He seems to be proving a point more than trying to win.

Bullying the competition works, but only if you are the bully. Though the Boston crowd has developed a large distaste for Green, his bullying has yet to prove effective.

If anything, the Boston fans should be thanking Draymond for not being present in the ways that Golden State needs him.

To relate a Celtics crowd’s opinion of you to that of Kyrie Irving says a lot. There arguably is not a player in the league currently that Boston dislikes more than Kyrie.

Draymond, bringing his name up to that mantle, says just how much he has stirred the pot in Boston this year.

And he absolutely loves it.

