“There's certainly a priority... to retain Jordan Poole now” - NBA analyst reckons Warriors priority is to sign Poole to an extension before Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green 

NBA Insider Bobby Marks believes that the Golden State Warriors' priority is to sign Jordan Poole to an extension before Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Poole will be a restricted free agent next summer if he doesn't sign an extension with the Dubs by Oct. 17.

Here's what Marks said regarding the contract situation on ESPN's "NBA Today" (via Clutch Points):

"There's certainly a priority if you're Golden State to retain Jordan Poole and do it now and not wait. And then, I think, shifts the focus to Andrew Wiggins, who has until June 30 to sign that next contract."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Bobby Marks says Jordan Poole is the priority over Andrew Wiggins & Draymond Green for a Warriors contract extension.



(via



"If you're Golden State, there's certainly a priority to retain Jordan Poole now and not wait."Bobby Marks says Jordan Poole is the priority over Andrew Wiggins & Draymond Green for a Warriors contract extension.(via @ESPNNBA "If you're Golden State, there's certainly a priority to retain Jordan Poole now and not wait."Bobby Marks says Jordan Poole is the priority over Andrew Wiggins & Draymond Green for a Warriors contract extension.(via @ESPNNBA)https://t.co/LZakL9NK8L

Wiggins is in the final year of his contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent next summer if he doesn't sign an extension by June 30, 2023. Meanwhile, Green has two years left on his contract, with the 2023-24 season being a $27-million player option. If he opts out, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Golden State Warriors have the flexibility to wait to tie down Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green's extensions. However, Jordan Poole's extension deadline is within the next week.

The Warriors would prefer to hand out a contract as per their terms rather than matching an offer sheet in restricted free agency. Poole is an integral part of their future, so offering him a lucrative sum upfront would be ideal for their relationship with the player.

Warriors' Jordan Poole could sign an extension worth $100-130 million

Jordan Poole's meteoric rise during last season contributed to the Golden State Warriors' excellent start in the absence of Klay Thompson. Poole averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 44.8%, including 34.1% from beyond the arc.

He shone in the starting role and was excellent off the bench, too. Poole carried his form into the playoffs and played an integral part in the championship run. He started the first five games, with Steph Curry coming off the bench as he returned from an ankle injury.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



59 PTS

19-29 FG

10-17 3-PT FG



UNREAL. Jordan Poole in his first two career playoff games59 PTS19-29 FG10-17 3-PT FGUNREAL. Jordan Poole in his first two career playoff games 🌊💧 59 PTS💧 19-29 FG💧 10-17 3-PT FGUNREAL. https://t.co/NE3xZjQlrO

Jordan Poole averaged 17 points and 3.8 assists in 22 playoff games. He shot 50.8% from the floor, including 39.1% from 3-point range.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the team would rely on Poole in the long run. He also stated that the fourth-year guard positioned himself to bag a lucrative extension due to his performances.

95.7 The Game @957thegame “He’s someone we’re going to rely on for many years to come, and that’s exciting.”



Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole “He’s someone we’re going to rely on for many years to come, and that’s exciting.”Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole https://t.co/Q9FC7nVqok

Poole could secure a contract worth around $100-130 million. His draft classmate and reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, recently signed a four-year $130 million extension with the Miami Heat. That could be the figure to look for while estimating what the Warriors might offer Poole.

Poll : 0 votes