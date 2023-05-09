"There’s a confidence that we can figure this out"- Steph Curry isn't ready to give up after Lakers take 3-1 lead

Stephen Curry isn't sweating even though the Golden State Warriors are one game away from postseason elimination against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following a 104-101 Game 4 loss to the Lakers on Monday, the holders are 3-1 down in the series, Curry, though, sounded confident about Golden State turning the series around.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steph says the Warriors will draw on their experience coming back from being down 3-1 for confidence Steph says the Warriors will draw on their experience coming back from being down 3-1 for confidence https://t.co/uhdRncQsWN

"You definitely use it," Curry said. "There's a confidence that we can figure this out. Just focus on game five, and take it from there. You can't fast-forward to the end.

"But we have a lot of confidence in our ability to take the good things from tonight and protect our homecourt. That's all you can do right now. Gotta maintain positivity, knowing how tough this was tonight. But, (there's) a long way to go."

The Golden State Warriors will have plenty to be encouraged after nearly pulling off a road win before going down by three points. Curry sizzled with 31 points, ten rebounds, 14 assists and three steals. During his triple-double outing, the legendary point guard shot 40% from the field but was uncharacteristically cold from range, hitting just 21.4%.

The Golden State Warriors now need to win the last three games of the series to reach the Conference finals.

Steve Kerr accuses Los Angeles Lakers of flopping

During his post-game press conference, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers' ability to draw foul calls. The championship-winning coach accused his opponents of flopping to draw a whistle.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steve Kerr says the Lakers play with a lot of "gamesmanship" and were rewarded on flops Steve Kerr says the Lakers play with a lot of "gamesmanship" and were rewarded on flops https://t.co/QeIXGlPegb

"Well, Lonnie Walker came in and made a huge impact," Kerr said. "I don't know if he scored all those points in the fourth, but it felt like it. But, a lot of times, that's what the playoffs are all about. A close game, and somebody coming into the game, who you don't expect to make an impact.

"And that player makes a bunch of shots, makes some big plays. So, I thought the fourth was about Walker, and I think we had three or four illegal screens called. That was disappointing, I didn't get a look at the replay on any of them. But there were a couple that were disappointing just live. But the Lakers are a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship. They understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded."

Both Los Angeles and Golden State Warriors possess deep playoff experience. Nevertheless, there will be tremendous pressure on Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to keep their team alive in the series as they head home on Wednesday for Game 5.

