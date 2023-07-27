“There’s going to be some surprise teams“ - Charles Barkley picks Lakers over Warriors as favorites for NBA 2024 champions

While there is still some time before the NBA season gets underway, Charles Barkley has already put together his list of contenders. It is a short list that only features four teams. Among the group not mentioned is arguably the most successful team of the past decade.

Charles Barkley recently sat down with Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area to discuss an array of topics. When title contenders for 2024 came up, the Hall of Famer only thinks a few squads have a real shot. Those being the LA Lakers, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Charles Barkley's 2024 contenders

These are some of the top teams in the league right now, but someone not mentioned is the Golden State Warriors. Despite being two years removed from adding another championship to their dynasty, Barkley doesn't see them doing it again.

Age is a factor that might play a part in this, but the Warriors' core has proven they can still compete at a high level. This season, they upset the Sacramento Kings in the first round before falling to LeBron James and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Is Charles Barkley's list of contenders accurate?

Charles Barkley might have been right to be skeptical about the Golden State Warriors, but some of the teams he mentioned also have their doubts. The first one to stick out is his former team in the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly has the MVP of the league in Joel Embiid, but there is no telling what their roster will look like come October. Mainly, what is going to happen with James Harden. Since their is uncertainty regarding one of their top players, it's hard to view them as a legitimate contender.

As for the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers, they too have questions marks. This offseason, both went throgh some major changes. LA made some upgrades around its star duo, while Boston took a big swing and traded Marcus Smart for Kristap Porzingis. These teams have the potential to contend, but they need to be seen in action with their new pieces first.

The one team that certainly belongs in the contender category is the Denver Nuggets. Fresh off winning a championship this season, they are in a prime position to do it again. They did lose key role players in Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, but their core is still in tact. With the foursome of Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, they have the talent to compete with anyone.

