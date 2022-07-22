“There’s gonna be a big bull's-eye on him if he stays in Brooklyn” - Brian Windhorst says Kyrie Irving needs to have a big year if he wants to control his own destiny

With Kyrie Irving's potential move from the Brooklyn Nets seemingly drying up, the LA Lakers have been linked with eyeing Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield.

The silence on the Irving trade has been somewhat deafening as many have written it off, believing the guard will remain with the Nets. One can understand the reluctance of franchises to line up to sign the seven-time All-Star as he has a reputation for being mercurial.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst discussed the absence of interest in signing Irving. He said that while many teams would like to have the 2016 NBA champion on their roster, some unanswered questions exist.

"He's obviously a desired player. There are many teams that want Kyrie Irving on their roster," Windhorst said. "The question is: Would all of them want to give him a four- or five-year contract? And would they be in places he wants to be?

"Because Kyrie has forced his way off of teams in the past. So, if Kyrie wants to control his destiny and get the contract that he wants, he's gonna have to have a big year this year. And there's gonna be a big bull's-eye on him if he stays in Brooklyn."

Brian Windhorst believes Kyrie Irving is one of the NBA players under the most pressure

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 31 in New York City.

The offseason is yet to bear any fruit as regards the possible trade of the famous Brooklyn Nets duo. As next season draws closer, some players are said to be under a lot of pressure.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes Kyrie Irving is one, going by how there seems to be no action for him in trade talks. Windhorst said that Uncle Drew will need to step up and have a great season run if he is to take control of his destiny.

"I would say Kyrie Irving is probably in that zone right now," Windhorst said. "I don't know how he felt about the fact that they really couldn't get much action in trade talks for him, either ina sign-in trade or when he was briefly on the market when Durant asked for a trade."

If he is to spark interest after spending next season in Brooklyn, Irving needs to remind the NBA of his value. He has to put on a display that shows exactly what he brings to the table.

