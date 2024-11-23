“There’s a good vibe here, no egos”: Naji Marshall on playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and more (Exclusive)

When the Dallas Mavericks signed Naji Marshall to a three-year, $27 million deal this offseason, they brought in a player whose value extends well beyond the box score. Through 15 games, the 26-year-old forward has delivered steady contributions, averaging 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. More importantly, Marshall has quickly emerged as a vital piece for a Mavericks team striving to contend for a championship.

Marshall’s defensive tenacity, offensive adaptability, and unselfishness have made him an ideal fit in Dallas. His presence has improved the Mavericks’ scrappy defensive identity and added new layers to their offense, helping the team stay competitive in a tough Western Conference.

﻿Defensive Versatility Defines Naji "The Knife" Marshall’s Game

Defense has been Marshall’s hallmark throughout his career and the foundation of his early success in Dallas. Capable of guarding multiple positions, Marshall’s relentless effort and physicality have brought consistency to the Mavericks’ defense.

“We’re a scrappy team, and just like on offense, we’re getting better every game,” Marshall told Sportskeeda. “With Gaff and D Live anchoring us and guys like P.J. handling the ball, we’ve got a solid group. Plus, O-Max, Grimes, Kyrie, and Luka have all shown flashes of solid defense. I feel good about the whole team.”

Quentin Grimes praised Marshall’s impact, emphasizing his defensive versatility and unselfish play, which make him a teammate who simplifies the game on offense and defense for others.

“He can guard one through four—or five, really, if you need him to,” Grimes told Sportskeeda. “He’s unselfish and makes our jobs a lot easier. He covers for us, and we cover for him. We’ve got everybody’s back out there, and he does that at a high level.”

Even Kyrie Irving, who previously faced Marshall as an opponent, appreciates the intensity and focus he brings to the Mavericks’ defensive schemes. Irving complemented Marshall for being a consistent presence who's always "locked in" defensively despite being tasked with challenging defensive assignments.

“I like being his teammate better than being an opponent,” Irving told Sportskeeda. “You just get hounded and hacked constantly. He does a great job of playing close to our defensive game plan and tries his best to create opportunities for us on the offensive end. Defensively, he’s locked in and competes against whoever he’s matched up with, even when the other guy has a big night.”

Finding His Role in a Star-Powered Offense

Playing alongside Luka Doncic and Irving, two of the league’s premier offensive threats, requires adaptability, and Marshall has embraced the challenge. He has focused on understanding his teammates’ tendencies and fitting into the system rather than forcing his offense.

“It just takes time,” Marshall told Sportskeeda. “We’re a fairly new team, still learning each other’s tendencies on both offense and defense. But we’re heading in a great direction. There’s a good vibe here, no egos—everyone is focused on the team.”

Marshall has excelled in transition, using his size, strength, and playmaking ability to keep defenses off balance. He's already created 115 points in transition, whether directly scoring or assisting a teammate—an average of 5.8 points per game. It's a skill set the Mavericks have lacked on the wing in the Doncic era.

“Transition play has always been a big part of my game,” Marshall explained to Sportskeeda. “It’s natural for me, and on a team with so many stars, it’s a way for me to get involved—pushing off a defensive rebound or in semi-transition.”

Marshall’s ability to handle the ball has also taken pressure off his superstar teammates. Kidd has long tried to leverage this style of play more, with a wing initiating the offense while the main scoring options can be deployed in different actions to get to preferable spots in the half-court.

“It takes some slack off the guys,” Marshall explained to Sportskeeda. “Bringing the ball up lets them walk, catch their breath, and get to their spots. I try to run with pace since I’m young and can go, so it’s all about keeping things moving.”

Irving highlighted how Marshall’s ability to initiate offense allows him valuable breaks during games. Irving also appreciates Marshall's talent for making plays when attacking downhill. It's easy to see why, given Marshall's 11 assists to Irving are the most he's connected with any of his teammates this season.

“I trust him with the ball-handling aspect and being able to initiate the offense, giving me some break time as well,” Irving told Sportskeeda. “He is ‘The Knife,’ and he does a lot for us in terms of creating opportunities we probably wouldn’t have if he didn’t penetrate and break down the defense.”

Marshall’s Lethal Floater

Marshall’s floater has become one of his most effective tools. It’s a shot he’s refined since childhood and allows him to stay productive, even on nights when his three-point shot isn’t falling. Despite shooting 13.3% from deep entering Friday's victory over the Denver Nuggets, he still scored consistently in double figures, mainly due to his short-range prowess. He put the full package together in the Mile High City, setting a career-high in points with 26, with his floater seemingly still automatic while converting three makes from deep.

“I’ve had the floater my whole life. That’s what I do,” Marshall told Sportskeeda. “My first game, I was probably shooting floaters. So, we’re talking 20 years now. I’ve been doing it since I was four. It’s all about practice and repetition at this point.”

The floater, combined with Marshall’s size and strength, makes him a nightmare for defenders when he gets downhill. Whether spinning through contact or lowering his shoulder to create space, Marshall has the tools to finish over smaller defenders and blow by bigger ones. He's averaging 5.5 drives per game while shooting at an absurd 63.3% on his attacks. Aside from Doncic and Irving, he is the only Maverick averaging over five drives per game, which makes him a valuable asset in generating paint pressure.

“Being a big guard and having options like that always puts the team in a better position,” Marshall said to Sportskeeda. “I have a unique skill set, and I feel like my size helps me. Guards are either smaller or bigger than me, and I just take advantage of whatever mismatch there is.”

Eyes on the Future

Despite early growing pains and injuries, the Mavericks are still 9-7 through 16 games, and Marshall remains optimistic about their potential. The team recently emerged from a four-game losing streak with four consecutive wins. Marshall believed they were starting to find their rhythm amid the recent slide, and clearly, it's translated to success now.

“We’ve lost some close games, but I feel confident about our potential as a championship team,” Marshall told Sportskeeda in Utah. “I’m just excited to keep moving forward and getting everyone back healthy.”

Marshall has also praised each element of the Mavericks organization and called this roster the best he’s played on. It's safe to say he feels the benefits of being in an organization that believes in his talent and is an enjoyable workplace.

“This is the most talented team I’ve been on,” Marshall stated to Sportskeeda. “The coaches are great, the front office is amazing, and the training staff is incredible. I really have no complaints."

As the Mavericks build chemistry, Marshall’s two-way impact is vital. His defensive versatility, offensive adaptability, and playmaking make him indispensable. For a team with championship aspirations, Marshall could be a true X-factor.

