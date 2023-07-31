"There's a group of 3": Steph Curry names toughest defenders he has ever played against

After 14 long years of playing in the NBA, Steph Curry can only name three defenders who have given him a difficult time.

The Golden State Warriors star mentioned Tony Allen, Ron Artest and Jrue Holiday as the guys who have been tough matchups for him as defenders.

"There's a group of 3 that always a light bulb went off when they're on the court," Curry Said. "Jrue Holiday, Tony Allen and Ron Artest."

Steph Curry can be a defender's worst nightmare

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors - Game Five

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving landscape of the NBA, there are only a few players as mesmerizing and elusive to defend as Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors' sharpshooting maestro has redefined the game with his unparalleled shooting range, ball-handling wizardry and uncanny ability to drain long-range bombs from virtually anywhere on the court. Defending Curry is not just a task; it's an art form that requires immense skill, instinct and patience.

Perhaps the most intimidating aspect of guarding Steph Curry is his shooting range. Few players in NBA history have the ability to shoot from beyond the arc with Curry's accuracy and confidence.

Defenders are faced with the daunting challenge of guarding Curry from the moment he crosses half-court, as he can launch shots from well beyond the three-point line with consummate ease.

Beyond his shooting prowess, Curry's ball-handling is a spectacle in itself. He's an illusionist with the basketball, using an array of crossovers, feints and behind-the-back dribbles to leave defenders trailing in his wake. His tight ball control allows him to navigate through traffic, making him a constant threat in one-on-one situations.

What makes defending Curry even more challenging is his off-the-ball movement. When he doesn't have the ball in his hands, he's not standing idly; instead, he becomes a perpetual motion machine, darting around screens, cutting through lanes and seeking the smallest of openings to get free for a shot.

Defending Steph Curry is not a one-man job. It requires a cohesive defensive effort, communication and ability to make quick adjustments. Teams often resort to complicated defensive schemes, including trapping Curry, denying him the ball or forcing him to drive into a wall of defenders.

Despite the challenges, defending Curry remains a testament to the brilliance of the NBA's greatest shooter. He continuously pushes the boundaries of what's possible on the basketball court, forcing defenders to adapt and innovate their strategies.

Eventually, guarding Steph is a daunting task that demands a combination of skill and intelligence and a little bit of luck, too.

