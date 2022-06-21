"There's a house up in Malibu.. But I don't have the assets to acquire it" - Shannon Sharpe questions if the LA Lakers can strike a deal for Kyrie Irving without involving Anthony Davis in a potential transaction

Shannon Sharpe believes the LA Lakers will pursue Kyrie Irving in the offseason. However, he questioned their ability to get the deal done without packaging Anthony Davis in a potential transaction. Talks between the Brooklyn Nets and Irving about his future with the club are at a standstill.

Should the All-Star guard opt out of his player option, he will be an unrestricted free agent. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the LA Lakers, LA Clippers and New York Knicks are among the teams expected to pursue Irving.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors Kyrie Irving and the Nets are ‘at impasse’ that clears the way for him to test the open market, per @ShamsCharania The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors Kyrie Irving and the Nets are ‘at impasse’ that clears the way for him to test the open market, per @ShamsCharania The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors https://t.co/LnAgFks2yB

The Lakers' listing as a suitor has created a buzz around the NBA world due to the possibility of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James teaming up again.

Here's how Sharpe reacted to the Lakers-Irving rumors on the most recent episode of 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed':

"You're gonna package Anthony Davis? That kind of defeats the purpose. You wanna keep AD and LeBron and pair Kyrie with those guys. The dude averaged 27/6/4 last year, he's a flat-out bucket getter.

"We know the chemistry that he and LeBron have, we saw what they did together, win the three Eastern Conference Finals, won one (Finals)."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I can see the Lakers pursuing Kyrie, but I don't know if they have the assets to acquire him. You don't want to get rid of AD, because that defeats the purpose of trying to pair LeBron, AD and Kyrie." @ShannonSharpe on Kyrie and the Nets uncertain about his future in Brooklyn:"I can see the Lakers pursuing Kyrie, but I don't know if they have the assets to acquire him. You don't want to get rid of AD, because that defeats the purpose of trying to pair LeBron, AD and Kyrie." .@ShannonSharpe on Kyrie and the Nets uncertain about his future in Brooklyn:"I can see the Lakers pursuing Kyrie, but I don't know if they have the assets to acquire him. You don't want to get rid of AD, because that defeats the purpose of trying to pair LeBron, AD and Kyrie." https://t.co/c7851tUvgG

LA Lakers likely to find it difficult to acquire Kyrie Irving with Russell Westbrook as the only trade chip at their disposal

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are in a similar spot with their starting point guards. LA and Brooklyn haven't gotten the best out of their blockbuster signings of Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, respectively. Ideally, a simple swap makes the most sense.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Which reunion would you like to see more?



LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on the Lakers?



OR



Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook on the Nets?



🤔 Which reunion would you like to see more?LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on the Lakers?ORKevin Durant and Russell Westbrook on the Nets?🤔 https://t.co/KdJVTors8N

The Brooklyn Nets need a star that can carry the load of playing at least 75 games a season, and Russell Westbrook offers that. He has played alongside Kevin Durant before, so he won't be a misfit.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



How many rings does this trio get if they stayed together?

Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell WestbrookHow many rings does this trio get if they stayed together? Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell WestbrookHow many rings does this trio get if they stayed together?👇👆https://t.co/24xUhTrLZw

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers need a consistent scoring option outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They need someone who can shoot well from long range and offer spacing on offense.

Kyrie Irving is one of the most gifted players in that aspect. He has also played with LeBron and won a title alongside him, so adjusting to an off-the-ball role won't be difficult.

NBA History @NBAHistory #NBA75 On this day in 2016... LeBron James & Kyrie Irving each scored 41 PTS to help the @cavs win Game 5 and keep their season alive vs. GSW in the #NBAFinals On this day in 2016... LeBron James & Kyrie Irving each scored 41 PTS to help the @cavs win Game 5 and keep their season alive vs. GSW in the #NBAFinals! #NBA75 https://t.co/407YuktzJL

However, Westbrook's stock has fallen following a dismal 2021-22 NBA season. The Brooklyn Nets can get better deals from other suitors like the New York Knicks and LA Clippers.

In that case, the Lakers will have to attach their future first-round picks along with Westbrook's contract. They have been reluctant to do so or bring a third team into the picture.

Either way, it is a long shot for the LA Lakers to land the five-time All-Star. Rob Pelinka has been crafty before, so the outcome will be interesting to see.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far