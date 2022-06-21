"There's a house up in Malibu.. But I don't have the assets to acquire it" - Shannon Sharpe questions if the LA Lakers can strike a deal for Kyrie Irving without involving Anthony Davis in a potential transaction

Shannon Sharpe believes the LA Lakers will pursue Kyrie Irving in the offseason. However, he questioned their ability to get the deal done without packaging Anthony Davis in a potential transaction. Talks between the Brooklyn Nets and Irving about his future with the club are at a standstill.
Should the All-Star guard opt out of his player option, he will be an unrestricted free agent. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the LA Lakers, LA Clippers and New York Knicks are among the teams expected to pursue Irving.
The Lakers' listing as a suitor has created a buzz around the NBA world due to the possibility of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James teaming up again.
Here's how Sharpe reacted to the Lakers-Irving rumors on the most recent episode of 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed':
"You're gonna package Anthony Davis? That kind of defeats the purpose. You wanna keep AD and LeBron and pair Kyrie with those guys. The dude averaged 27/6/4 last year, he's a flat-out bucket getter.
"We know the chemistry that he and LeBron have, we saw what they did together, win the three Eastern Conference Finals, won one (Finals)."
LA Lakers likely to find it difficult to acquire Kyrie Irving with Russell Westbrook as the only trade chip at their disposal
The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are in a similar spot with their starting point guards. LA and Brooklyn haven't gotten the best out of their blockbuster signings of Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, respectively. Ideally, a simple swap makes the most sense.
The Brooklyn Nets need a star that can carry the load of playing at least 75 games a season, and Russell Westbrook offers that. He has played alongside Kevin Durant before, so he won't be a misfit.
Meanwhile, the LA Lakers need a consistent scoring option outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They need someone who can shoot well from long range and offer spacing on offense.
Kyrie Irving is one of the most gifted players in that aspect. He has also played with LeBron and won a title alongside him, so adjusting to an off-the-ball role won't be difficult.
However, Westbrook's stock has fallen following a dismal 2021-22 NBA season. The Brooklyn Nets can get better deals from other suitors like the New York Knicks and LA Clippers.
In that case, the Lakers will have to attach their future first-round picks along with Westbrook's contract. They have been reluctant to do so or bring a third team into the picture.
Either way, it is a long shot for the LA Lakers to land the five-time All-Star. Rob Pelinka has been crafty before, so the outcome will be interesting to see.