"There's just not bidders beyond the Lakers and then there's the issue that he makes 37 million dollars!" - NBA analyst on the main roadblocks for a Kyrie Irving trade scenario

Rumors surrounding Kyrie Irving's trade to the LA Lakers have come to a grinding halt. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst offered some interesting input when discussing the matter on "Get Up".

While the trade talks coming out of the Brooklyn Nets have been the center of attention, there has been little movement as of late. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the trade block, both have garnered interest from teams.

Windhorst cleared up some doubts regarding Irving's trade value at this point in time. Listing out the roadblocks in Irving's trade situation, he said:

"There's just not a lot of bidders here. It's not to imply that Kyrie isn't a highly talented player who can uplift a team. We know that is the case under circumstances and the chances of him actually being more focused this year are higher because it is the last year of his contract.

"But with what's gone on the last two years and Kyrie being able to leave after a year if he wants to, there's just not bidders beyond the Lakers and then there's the issue that he makes 37 million dollars! It is not simple to trade for a player who makes 37 million dollars."

Windhorst then highlighted that trading for a player with an expensive contract such as Irving's isn't easy either. In this regard, he states that the Lakers will attempt to "lowball" the Nets as they have the leverage to do so.

Windhorst included a "change agent" when commenting on the situation. He added:

"The one thing that is a potential change agent here - LeBron James wants Kyrie Irving. It's not because he wants Kyrie Irving because he's the best teammate in his history. He wants Kyrie Irving because the Lakers can get him.

"He doesn't have a whole lot of choice and he knows that he has a contract extension situation coming up and that's the change agent.

"If there's no deal by early August when LeBron can extend, LeBron may use that as a leverage point to force the Lakers. If I were the Nets, I'd be hoping so."

The Kyrie Irving-LA Lakers saga continues

Kyrie Irving warms up before a game

There have been several reports tying Kyrie Irving to the LA Lakers since early in free agency. With conflicting rumors emerging every other week due to variables, the situation has been met with every possible outcome.

As things stand, however, there seems to be more evidence supporting the move to LA. With a potential reunion with LeBron James on the cards, the Lakers may also see the addition of one of the most mercurial players in the league.

As Windhorst mentioned, the timing does support the Lakers. With Irving being in a contract year, the Purple and Gold may enjoy a lot of production from the guard.

Claims made by The Athletic's Shams Charania earlier in the week suggested that there was no traction on the matter. However, a sheer volume of reports suggesting some interest has emerged as hope for Lakers fans at least.

With early August becoming a likely window for the hammer to go down in the trade, the ball has been set in motion.

