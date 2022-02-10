"There's just not a marketplace to do that" - Adrian Wojnarowski outlines reasons why LA Lakers will find it extremely difficult to move Russell Westbrook ahead of the deadline

Adrian Wojnarowski believes the LA Lakers will find it difficult to trade Russell Westbrook. The two back-to-back losses have birthed more aggressive criticism against Broddie and the Lakers. The team's entire fan base and sports pundits are immensely disappointed in their performance.

This trade window also saw Laker's GM Rob Pelinka and the team's front office relatively quieter than one would have expected them to be. Russell Westbrook, who has come under a lot of criticism because of a poor season, has also not influenced many trade rumors so far.

Now, as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it might be extremely difficult for the LA Lakers to find a market for Mr. Triple Double, as he said while appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" show.

"It’s going to be very difficult to trade Russell Westbrook and Rob Pelinka, their General Manager in LA, knows that and with $47 million due him next season, there's just not a marketplace to do that. And the Lakers have shown a real reluctance to attach, to incentivize the deal, meaning add draft picks to it."

Wojnarowski then went on to say that LA's problems run a lot deeper "than how Westbrook has assimilated" into this Lakers team.

"They have picks that are still going out in other deals and at one point do you stop just completely mortgaging your future for deals that probably don't result and all of a sudden you have a championship contender. Now you've dug yourself a deeper hole. Hannah, their problems are deeper than how Westbrook has assimilated into this team."

Previously, Shannon Sharpe, while on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," shared a similar opinion.

"I just don’t see how they do it, Skip. I just don’t. With that kind of money still owed on this contract, the $44 million plus the $47 million next year, Skip. I believe trades should be treated like homes. When you purchase a home, what should you automatically think? Resale.”

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers bond now fractured beyond repair?

The LA Lakers are going through a disappointing season. Considering the hype created around their signings in the offseason, their current record could outright be considered a disaster. The team is currently 26-30 and ranked ninth in the Western Conference. If they do not improve in a very short period of time, there is a high risk of them falling to the bottom five.

LeBron James, statistically, has been brilliant. He is averaging 29.1 points per game and is currently one of the best scorers in the entire league. However, as a leader, he is failing. He has been unable to rally his team and carry them to a win. Anthony Davis, who has missed 21 games this season, has failed to do what is expected of him defensively.

AD on RUSS: "Me & LeBron were telling him 'we don't care if you miss every one. Just play. Shoot your rhythm shots, don't hesitate...He's got to stay out of his own head" Lakers fans yelling at Westbrook to not shoot. AD on RUSS: "Me & LeBron were telling him 'we don't care if you miss every one. Just play. Shoot your rhythm shots, don't hesitate...He's got to stay out of his own head" https://t.co/UNEIdv2rpu

Russell Westbrook, one of the greatest point guards in the league's history, meanwhile, has been below average on both offense and defense. He has been subbed out by Vogel during some crucial moments this season, highlighting a lack of trust between the player and the coaching staff.

