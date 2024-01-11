"There's just one alien, right?": Victor Wembanyama's 'alien' print on Nike's inspired by LeBron James' comments

LeBron James called Victor Wembanyama an “alien” after the Frenchman’s series of exhibition games in Las Vegas in 2022. “King James” emphasized the height, fluidity, and grace on the court that make the 7-foot-4 youngster a never-before-seen talent. “Wemby” was considered by most a generational talent not seen since James jumped from high school to the NBA in 2003.

Wembanyama was unsurprisingly drafted No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs last year. He has since shown that he deserves the praise James had bestowed on him. Superstardom seems inevitable for the Frenchman with the way he has been playing.

In many of Victor Wembanyama’s games this season with the Spurs, the rookie has put to use LeBron James’ comment on his shoes. Nike has helped put an “alien” logo on his footwear. The personal touch on his sneakers reminded a Twitter/X user of the lanky center’s response to James’ comments (via Ballislife):

“That nickname [unicorn] has been used over and over so I’m not really a big fan of it. Just like LeBron [James] said, everybody’s been a unicorn but there’s just one alien, right?”

The 20-year-old is already the NBA leader in block shots with 3.3 per game. He is also averaging team highs in points (19.3 PPG) and rebounds (10.1 RPG). For a center, he is also quite adept at swiping balls from opponents, putting up 1.2 steals per contest.

The San Antonio Spurs have a 5-30 record, the worst in the Western Conference, but it’s not because of Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio is trying to find its identity with the Frenchman in the middle. They’re playing the long game in the rookie’s first year in San Antonio.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are looking to end a five-game losing streak

The San Antonio Spurs, who are on a five-game losing slump, are taking on the Detroit Pistons, who are also on the same slide. After 24 minutes, the Spurs have taken a 63-51 halftime lead on the road. Victor Wembanyama leads his team with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists without a single turnover.

Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson have combined for 22 points, three rebounds and three assists to support “Wemby.” The biggest difference between the two teams tonight has been offensive rebounding. San Antonio has the edge 6-1 and has converted those extra possessions to eight points.

Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs had a fast start in the first quarter, outscoring the Pistons 31-19. Two-quarters of the game has yet to be played, and San Antonio’s lead is not insurmountable. Detroit is looking to play much better at home in the next half. Expect the Pistons to try to end their losing slump and extend the Spurs’ misery.