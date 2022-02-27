"There's light at the end of the tunnel here" - Kyrie Irving speaks on the possibility of being allowed to play home games at the Barclays Center

Behind Kyrie Irving’s game-long brilliance, the undermanned Brooklyn Nets eked out a win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving’s masterful performance pushed the Nets to a pulsating back-and-forth victory against the loaded reigning champs that featured Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

Kyrie Irving finished the night with a game-high 39 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 39 minutes. The 7x All-Star shot 14-26 from the field and caused chaos on the Bucks’ defense with his scoring, movement and hesitation drives. As impressive as the former Duke superstar’s play was, it was also somewhat frustrating for the Brooklyn Nets who can’t enjoy this type of masterclass at Barclays Center.

“Uncle Drew,” however, is positive that things could change for the better sooner than most people anticipated:

“I’ve been on record saying this, that it’s not about me. I don’t wanna feel like it’s all on me. But the circumstances this year have not been ideal but I’m glad that things are kinda settling down and there’s light at the end of the tunnel here. Hopefully, I can get back on that home floor, playing in the Barclays.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s recent comments regarding the Covid-19 mandates could make the basketball superstar eligible for home games. Mayor Adams has announced that the city is looking to phase out several virus-related laws on bars, restaurants and other indoor spaces. Although there is no specific timetable for the changes to be implemented, there is hope that NYC will get it done in the next few weeks.

If and when Brooklyn's vaccine mandates are modified, the entire NBA should see Kyrie Irving become a staple at Barclays Center in the Nets’ remaining games. The implementation of the new rules could be crucial as Brooklyn is in the thick of a battle royale for at least a play-in spot.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently sitting in the eighth spot in the mad scramble for playoff positioning. Kevin Durant’s expected to be back in the next couple of weeks will be vital for the team’s playoff aspirations. Ben Simmons could also return as soon as he gets fully ready to dive into the action.

If Kyrie Irving suddenly becomes available at home and on the road, the Brooklyn Nets will immediately become title-favorites again regardless of their playoff seeding.

Adam Silver found the New York City vaccine laws that prevented Kyrie Irving from playing in home games “odd.”

Commissioner Adam Silver made a surprising appearance on Get Up to take note of the oddity of the NYC rules preventing Kyrie Irving's appearance in home games. [Photo: Fox News]

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver fervently hoped earlier in the season that Kyrie Irving would take the Covid-19 vaccine. When the superstar point guard stood by his word, the NBA kept mum while Irving was penalized by the Brooklyn Nets.

Just as virus cases went down and several cities started loosening their virus rules, Adam Silver appeared on Get Up to comment on New York City vaccine rules. He found it odd that unvaccinated visiting players can play, while the same could not be said of hometown ballers such as Irving.

While Silver’s timing was weird, his words raised the hopes of Brooklyn Nets fans that they might just see the ultra-talented combo guard at Barclays Center. Eventually, the NBA Commissioner’s comments are irrelevant if and when Mayor Adams revokes the laws that have prohibited Irving from playing in front of the home crowd.

