"There's a little gray area in there and that's where you operate" – LeBron James hilariously references an Iron Man and Spider-Man conversation for his interaction with Austin Reaves

LeBron James’ freakish athleticism is one of the most obvious things in basketball. At age 37 and in his 19th season in the NBA, the LA Lakers superstar continues to display his athletic gifts with thunderous dunks and chase-down blocks. The four-time MVP’s computer-like basketball brain, though, could give his spectacular physical talents a run for their money.

Teammate Austin Reaves got a dose of that brilliant basketball mind in the game against the Brooklyn Nets. In one play with about 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the veteran superstar was animatedly gesturing and saying something to the rookie. Reaves’ bewildered response resulted in one of the funniest expressions ever to be caught in a basketball game.

James pounced on the opportunity to needle his young teammate with an Instagram post that’s captioned by Iron Man’s words for his protege Spider-Man:

“Don’t do anything I would do. And definitely don’t do anything I wouldn’t do. There’s a lil gray area in there and that’s where you operate.”

While the four-time MVP can be seen explaining something that happened or was about to happen, the overwhelmed rookie could only reply with “I just ball.” The Lakers upstart isn’t the only one who has been thoroughly dazzled by James’ ability to diagnose plays on the fly.

Michael Corvo @michaelcorvoNBA deceased by Austin Reaves absolutely not getting whatever insane basketball stuff LeBron is seeing deceased by Austin Reaves absolutely not getting whatever insane basketball stuff LeBron is seeing https://t.co/KfUa91aE0H

Over the years, teammates and opponents have marveled at James’ ability to decipher opponents’ game plans on both ends of the floor. He regularly calls out plays and can often be seen coaching younger players from the other side. Alex Caruso and Channing Frye were two former teammates of "King James" who went on record to appreciate the superstar’s almost inhuman ability to see through schemes.

Caruso and Frye have improved their games simply by learning from James’ mentorship and leadership. Reaves, who’s already showing a budding game that’s often been highlighted by high-basketball IQ plays, should take advantage of learning from the maestro.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are still hoping to turn their season around

The LA Lakers (24-24) currently sit eighth in the West. There is much hope that Anthony Davis’ return could spark the team out of its often lackluster performance. LeBron James had another impressive display in leading the Lakers to a win against the heavily-undermanned Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Davis played limited minutes but showed the kind of impact Laker Nation has been desperately awaiting. Even without his usual scoring numbers, the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate made his presence felt on defense.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "If AD's healthy the Lakers have a puncher's chance. ... I'm not ready to say they're all the way back but this is a step in the right direction. If AD's *near* the top of his game, you have 2 top 10 players. That's good enough to contend in the West." — @Chris_Broussard "If AD's healthy the Lakers have a puncher's chance. ... I'm not ready to say they're all the way back but this is a step in the right direction. If AD's *near* the top of his game, you have 2 top 10 players. That's good enough to contend in the West." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/Z4p6QLVysQ

AD finished with only eight points but had four blocks and a steal. He anchored the defense and played center when he was on the floor. The eight-time All-Star also provided James the opportunity to rove on defense, which led to two straight steals and highlight-reel dunks.

The Lakers still struggled with Davis in the lineup earlier in the season. Just what adjustments to turn their season around will be interesting to see.

