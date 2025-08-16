  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "There's lot of s**t that I know"- Stephen A. Smith delivers no-nonsense take on severing ties with LeBron James after infamous courtside incident

"There's lot of s**t that I know"- Stephen A. Smith delivers no-nonsense take on severing ties with LeBron James after infamous courtside incident

By Ubong Richard
Modified Aug 16, 2025 11:30 GMT
Stephen A. Smith delivers no-nonsense take on severing ties with LeBron James after infamous courtside incident
Stephen A. Smith delivers no-nonsense take on severing ties with LeBron James after infamous courtside incident - Images via IMAGN

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has revived his war of words with LeBron James, giving a no-nonsense take on the Lakers star on a Friday episode of The Gil’s Arena Show.

Ad

Smith asserted that he and LeBron James have no relationship. He said that "King" James doesn't like him, a feeling that's mutual. The "last straw" was when LeBron brought up the "Bronny thing" on Pat McAfee's show.

“And all I would say is people don't know the things that have happened behind the scenes, things that have been said, who they've been said to, the kind of things that have been engaged in in an effort to hurt me. … there's a lot of s*** that I know that I don't say.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“And there's a reason that I feel the way that I do. And the last straw was him approaching me and turning the Bronny thing into something about me attacking somebody's family when it was him I was talking about, not Bronny.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The conflict between James and SAS erupted on Jan. 28 when Smith publicly questioned whether LeBron James was putting his son, Bronny, in the NBA prematurely. The remarks prompted LeBron to confront Smith courtside during a Lakers game a few weeks later.

James responded on The Pat McAfee Show and called Smith’s behavior a “Taylor Swift tour” and accused him of turning a concern into personal attacks.

Smith fired back on First Take. He accused LeBron of lying and defending his original stance, claiming that his criticism was aimed at LeBron’s choices, not Bronny. LeBron retaliated by posting a mocking video of Smith sparring on Instagram.

Ad

Stephen A. Smith urges LeBron James to return to Cleveland

Stephen A. Smith, on ESPN’s First Take, argued that LeBron James would have a better chance of winning a championship in Cleveland than Los Angeles:

“Why don’t you just come back to Cleveland and end your career? You come back to Cleveland. You bring the chip back to Cleveland, and you say goodbye as a five-time champion…”
Ad

The Western Conference remains highly competitive, which has made a title run more arduous for the Lakers, while the Cavaliers present a more attainable path.

Smith framed this recommendation as a way for LeBron to cap off his career with a poignant homecoming and symbolic farewell. With speculation mounting around James’ long-term fit with the Lakers and, a noticeable absence from key team events, including those involving Luka Doncic has caught attention.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications