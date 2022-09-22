"There's a lot of s**t I'm bringing to the court" - Ben Simmons believes people don't respect his other abilities because of his lack of shooting

Ben Simmons has always been known as a playmaker and a defender, but not as a shooter. He has received a lot of criticism over the past several years for not developing a jumper.

Simmons was a guest on the most recent episode of JJ Redick's "Old Man and the Three" podcast. The Brooklyn Nets guard opened up about his mental health, the situation with the Philadelphia 76ers last season and his back injury. He was also asked about people calling him out to improve his shooting.

The Australian star believes that his basketball IQ and other abilities get overlooked by some people. He explained that he does not need to score in order to be effective. He pointed out being a great passer, making his teammates better and defending the best player on the other team.

"I think for a while it was just so repetitive," Simmons said. "You're hearing from everybody all the time like f***ing hell, just get off my case. I do other stuff too. I'm guarding the best players. That's one thing I don't think people respect enough, what I'm bringing to the court.

"There's a lot of s**t I'm bringing to the court. For me, I just want to win. People don't understand my goal is to purely win. I don't go out there trying to have this many points. I'm trying to do whatever I can during the game and make right plays."

Ben Simmons was a three-time All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons was also named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2020 and is a two-time All-Defensive First Team selection. He won the 2018 Rookie of the Year award after missing the entire 2016-17 season due to a foot injury.

Ben Simmons underwent back surgery this offseason

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 season due to mental health issues and a lingering back injury. Simmons underwent a microdiscectomy procedure this offseason to repair herniated disks in his back. He had successful rehab over the summer and is primed to have a comeback season in 2022-23.

It was a roller coaster ride for Simmons last season. He demanded a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, but the team initially refused. But after James Harden asked to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets, the two teams worked out a deal to swap their disgrustled stars. Harden went to Philly, and Simmons got what he wanted in a move to Brooklyn.

Ryan Ruocco @RyanRuocco Good to see this from Ben Simmons. Good to see this from Ben Simmons. https://t.co/6oPa5BeD1K

There is a lot of pressure on the Nets this upcoming season. Kevin Durant demanded a trade before rescinding it a couple of months later. Kyrie Irving tried to get a max contract via a sign-and-trade deal, but settled for his player option. Irving will be able to play full-time next season despite being unvaccinated.

Head coach Steve Nash has a lot of work to do, but his star players have a lot to prove. Fans will be able to see Durant, Irving and Simmons play together for the very first time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far