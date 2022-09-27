"There's been a lot of uncertainty in this building for the last couple of years" - Kyrie Irving shares his views on Kevin Durant demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason

It was certainly an eventful offseason for the Brooklyn Nets. At one point, it seemed like they were on the brink of a collapse, with superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant possibly departing. However, both players have since committed to the Nets entering the 2022-2023 NBA season.

As a result, Irving and Durant were at the center of attention during media day, with reporters looking to gain insight into their decisions. NetsDaily's Matt Brooks shared Irving’s thoughts on Durant’s initial trade request.

"It was on Kev from the beginning. I honored his trade request and understood it. There's been a lot of uncertainty in this building for the last couple of years," Irving said.

Irving initially received permission from the Nets to find sign-and-trade offers from other teams before Durant’s trade request. After not finding the right offer, Irving opted to pick up his 2023 player option worth $36.5 million to remain with the Nets.

It was after this event that Irving heard about Durant’s trade request. He could have been upset with the decision, but Irving knew everything the Nets' organization had gone through that led Durant to ask out. This knowledge allowed him to have a more understanding mindset.

The Brooklyn Nets dealt with multiple injuries last season. This included injuries to superstar James Harden, sharpshooter Joe Harris, and eventually All-Star Ben Simmons once he was acquired midseason. Irving also played in only 29 games due to his refusal to vaccinate.

The injuries led to the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. The lack of stability around Durant made it challenging for him to have faith in the organization.

"As the season went on, you seen what happened with our season," Durant said. "Guys in and out of the lineup, injuries, just a lot of uncertainty, which built some doubt in my mind about the next four years of my career.

"I mean, I'm getting older. I want to be in a place that's stable and try to build a championship culture. So I had some doubts about that."

Irving also added how difficult it was to watch Durant endure the ordeal.

"You're watching your best friend go through now the other side of the media storm that comes with this trade request. And being in the middle was kind of like a clusterf***,” Irving said.

The Nets coaches and front office were able to come to an agreement with Durant and his agent to stay in Brooklyn long term.

Expectations for the Brooklyn Nets entering the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets Media Day

The Brooklyn Nets may be coming off a disappointing first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics and an offseason filled with drama. However, that still doesn’t change the championship expectations for the Nets in 2023.

As long as superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are healthy, the Nets will be contenders. Once All-Star Ben Simmons makes his long-anticipated Nets debut, expectations will only increase.

The Nets also added wing depth this offseason with their acquisitions of Royce O’Neale and T.J. Warren. These additions and the return of sharpshooter Joe Harris from ankle surgery should be enough to help the Nets make a deep run.

The biggest question mark for Brooklyn will likely be their frontcourt after losing center Andre Drummond to the Chicago Bulls in free agency. They also haven’t resigned veteran big men LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin. But with the overall talent on their roster, they should be able to make things work.

Irving seemed optimistic when asked about the Nets' expectations for 2023 during media day.

"The sky is the limit," Irving said. "I don't want to say that as a cliche, but it really is because we don't know what this team is going to paint on this canvas this year as of yet. But we have the drive, we have the motivation, we're saying all the right things."

