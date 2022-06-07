“There’s been too many games in Steph’s career, I’ve been looking for that and I didn’t find it, but last night it was there” - Max Kellerman believes Steph Curry looked like Steph Curry in the NBA Finals

Max Kellerman has praised Steph Curry for his performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors guard had a better game compared to his performance in Game 1. His struggles in the second half of that game had attracted a lot of criticism in the aftermath.

Kellerman identified a pattern, saying Steph collapsed in the most important games. However, he is thrilled to see the All-Star guard get back in rhythm after a scintillating Game 2 performance.

On the Keyshawn, JWill & Max show, Kellerman said Steph looked like Steph, stating he was the reason the Warriors won the game.

"Steph stepped up and looked like Steph Curry in the second half," Kellerman said. "Dancing around, taking deep threes, sidestepping guys, dancing on them, it looked like Steph and they won the game.

"Game 2 is what I'm talking about. In the second half of the game that you need to win, against the team that's beating you and has already beaten you Game 1 in the finals on your home floor, do you show up? When the odds are not overwhelmingly in your favor when there is no KD (Kevin Durant).

"It's Steph's team. What I'm saying is, there's been too many games in Steph's career where I was looking for that and I didn't find it. But last night it was there. The reason the Warriors won is the second half of the game.

"It's because Steph, when they needed him to, in the finals in the second half, was the best player on the floor. That's what I'm looking for."

Steph has been on the receiving end of criticism, with Skip Bayless believing he has no clutch genes. The best shooter in league history undoubtedly made a statement with his Game 2 performance.

Steph Curry helped the Golden State Warriors tie the series

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 05, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors beat the Celtics comfortably in Game 2. Steph led the charge with 29 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the 107-88 blowout.

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ No player changes the geometry of a sport quite like Steph Curry. He did it again Sunday, and the Golden State Warriors are now tied 1-1 with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Here’s sports columnist @jasongay on Curry’s sensational impact. on.wsj.com/3PVYCwu No player changes the geometry of a sport quite like Steph Curry. He did it again Sunday, and the Golden State Warriors are now tied 1-1 with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Here’s sports columnist @jasongay on Curry’s sensational impact. on.wsj.com/3PVYCwu

With that victory, the Warriors evened the series 1-1. The loss in Game 1 was their first this postseason. They turned up in Game 2 to prevent that slide and get back to winning ways.

Action will resume on Wednesday night at TD Garden as both teams will be looking to take the lead in the series. Boston does not have a great home record but will be looking to put on a show in front of their home fans. They will be boosted by the fact that they have a 100% win record coming off losses in these playoffs.

