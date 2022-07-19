“There’s no market for KD this morning, there’s no market for Kyrie” - Colin Cowherd believes the NBA is moving on from the era of high maintenance players, says it’s good for the game

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's summer thus far has raised a lot of questions. The main debate that has picked up is regarding the power that the players currently possess in the league.

On the Herd with Colin Cowherd, the NBA analyst spoke about how player empowerment in the league is diminishing. Franchises and teams are keen to build around superstars who don't come with that much baggage.

Cowherd believes that the inability of any team to trade for KD and Kyrie is the perfect example.

"What I think is happening is we're pivoting out of an eight-year, 10-year deal here that I don't think was good for basketball. There's no market for KD this morning, there's no market for Kyrie," Cowherd said.

Colin Cowherd spoke about how players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry are the kind of players that franchises want to build around. He believes this direction of travel is good for the game.

"But this kind of chemistry puncturing, walking on eggshells, hyper-high maintenance, I think people around the league are going - I want Giannis, I want Steph, I want Dame, I want Chris Paul I want Jimmy Butler.

"Butler's had his issues but he shows up and works hard and demands it from his teammates. We're pivoting to the kind of basketball you can put your arms around and embrace. I like the pivot of the NBA," Cowherd concluded.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



explains why the market has shrunk for KD, Kyrie and Westbrook "We're pivoting to the kind of basketball you can put your arms around and embrace." @ColinCowherd explains why the market has shrunk for KD, Kyrie and Westbrook "We're pivoting to the kind of basketball you can put your arms around and embrace." @ColinCowherd explains why the market has shrunk for KD, Kyrie and Westbrook https://t.co/vF8WswVeAx

Is the NBA moving on from high-maintenance players?

Ben Simmon has been mentioned in this category of high-maintenance players by Cowherd

The likes of Kevin Durant, LeBron James and others have been labeled as high-maintenance due to their constant demand to win. These elite players are chasing championships and need the franchise to pull in the same direction.

Giannis Antetokounmpo might not seem like a high-maintenance player. But the pressure was on the Milwaukee Bucks to appease their superstar by trading for Jrue Holiday and surrounding the "Greek Freak" with better players.

Antetokoumpo could have walked away in free agency.

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 @_Talkin_NBA



— Jalen Rose



#NBATwitter #HEATCulture "The league is in trouble [if Kevin Durant teams up with Jimmy Butler in Miami]."— Jalen Rose "The league is in trouble [if Kevin Durant teams up with Jimmy Butler in Miami]."— Jalen Rose#NBATwitter #HEATCulture https://t.co/uHL7JlIhl7

James Harden's current predicament might be a bit skewed and that is due to his performances last season. Had Harden played at the MVP level, there would be no talk about him accepting anything less than a max-contract extension.

Either way, the NBA will always have high-maintenance players. That is the territory that comes with being a superstar and one of the best players in the league. It is up to the franchises to build around and keep them happy so that they can produce on the court and win NBA championships.

LIVE POLL Q. Is the NBA moving on from high-maintenance players? Yes No 2 votes so far