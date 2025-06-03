"There's some mystery over how that happened" - NBA insider reveals shocking hotel fire alarm incident that may have disrupted Knicks in Game 6

NBA insider Zach Lowe reported that a fire broke out in the New York Knicks' hotel in Indiana before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Indiana Pacers sent home the Knicks after beating them 125-108 to become the ECF champions.

Ad

While Indiana has proven they have what it takes to rule the NBA, there are speculations that the hotel incident could've disrupted New York's flow. According to Zach Lowe, the fire broke out at around 12:45 - 1:00 am, which meant that the Knicks players didn't get enough sleep for Game 6.

However, Lowe also believes that considering New York is a young team, most of the players could've still been up at that time regardless of the situation. With that in mind, Lowe thinks the lack of sleep could've factored in their Game 6 loss.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Apparently, the night before Game 6 in Indiana, the fire alarm went off at the Knicks hotel," Lowe reported. "There's some mystery over how that happened. I checked with a couple agents who checked with their players who confirmed the fire alarm went off. I think 12:45-1:00 am, lot of players probably still awake. This kind of a young team."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NBA Analyst explains why Knicks should target Giannis Antetokounmpo

The New York Knicks are now in their offseason, which means it's time for the front office to shine. During the offseason, NBA teams typically make adjustments to their team, from the players to the staff. New York is no different, especially after getting knocked out by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ad

As of this summer, two notable names could be on the trading block. These names include Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. While securing one of these players piques everyone's interest, one basketball analyst believes that New York should try to land a deal with Antetokounmpo.

Former Chicago Bulls player Jay Williams explained that acquiring the Greek Freak could be good for Jalen Brunson's career. Based on what we've witnessed throughout the playoffs, it's clear that the Knicks' offense revolves around Brunson. Because of that, New York could easily crash and burn once Brunson is worn out.

Ad

"I think what puts Jalen Brunson in the best position long term is to be 1A when you need him to be 1A the most, at the end of games," explained Williams. "Alan Hahn has referred to him as the Mariano Rivera. Mariano Rivera didn't pitch for nine innings.

"So all I'm gonna say is throughout the longevity of Brunson's career, due to the fact that he absorbs so much physicality, I don't need him to carry the load every single night during the course of an 82-game season schedule and into the playoffs. I need him to remain fresh and that's gonna help the longevity of his career."

With that being said, having a workhorse like Giannis on the team could help keep Brunson fresh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More