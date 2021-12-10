“There’s never been a player who's played the point guard position the way Steph plays it” - Golden State Warriors legend Rick Barry praises Steph Curry’s impact on the game  

Former NBA player and Golden State Warriors legend Rick Barry heaped praise on Steph Curry, saying no player has ever played the point guard position like him. Barry also appreciated Curry's overall impact on the game during a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs show.

"He (Steph Curry) is amazing," said Barry. "My favorite player to watch. I love the way he plays the game, I love his attitude, he is just having so much fun out there. A remarkable player, he's what I call an anomaly. There's never been a player who's played the point guard position the way Steph plays it."

Rick Barry was one of the most successful players in Golden State Warriors franchise history. He averaged at least 21 points in each of the eight seasons he represented the team in the NBA between 1965 and 1978. Barry and Steph Curry are among the only three Warriors players to record a 50-point, ten-assist statline in an NBA game.

Steph Curry within touching distance of surpassing Ray Allen's all-time 3-point shooting record in the NBA

Steph Curry hit six threes in his last game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Steph Curry has been one of the top three players in the NBA over the last decade. He has broken several records and achieved a plethora of milestones in his career. He is about to make history again. Curry is now within touching distance of Ray Allen's all-time 3-point record.

The Golden State Warriors star needs to score ten more 3-point field goals to surpass Allen. It will help him become the NBA's all-time leader for most field goals made from beyond the arc. Considering his form and ability to achieve the impossible on a regular basis, Steph Curry can break the record in his next game itself. The Warriors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their next encounter on Saturday, December 11th

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Watching the Golden State game last night made me realize that Steph Curry is the GOLDEN CHILD of the NBA!!! Carry the hell on... #NBAToday Watching the Golden State game last night made me realize that Steph Curry is the GOLDEN CHILD of the NBA!!! Carry the hell on... #NBAToday https://t.co/kFcceC3VLl

The NBA fraternity is keenly waiting to see Steph Curry achieve the feat. He has been the NBA's undisputed 3-point shooting king. Breaking Allen's record would only be fitting for the impact he has had on how the game is played now. Curry has inspired a whole new generation of players looking to make their mark on the grandest stage.

All eyes will once again be on Steph Curry when he takes to the court on Saturday. Akin to his fans, he will also be hoping to break Allen's record in his next game itself. Curry's 3-pointers tally currently stands at 2,964.

