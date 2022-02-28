“There’s nothing that somebody can tell me about my game” - James Harden unfazed by criticism he has drawn for his style of play 

James Harden said he doesn't get bothered by critics who question his style of play in a recent post-game interview. The Philadelphia 76ers' latest All-Star acquisition has gotten off to a scintillating start for the franchise, shutting down all the talk surrounding his fit alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

Both rely heavily on playing one-on-one basketball, which many thought could prove to be a problem. That doesn't seem to be the case, though, as the NBA's latest star duo is enjoying playing alongside each other. Here's what Harden had to say about the criticism he has drawn for his game (via Nets Videos):

"I don't care what people say. I honestly don't care at all what people say. I know how skilled and the work that I put in to be one of the best basketball players. Nothing was given to me, I wasn't the best basketball players growing up, I had to work every single day to be in the position I am in today. So there's nothing that somebody can tell me about my game. I put the work in, I go out there and produce, try to be the best teammate, every single night, simple as that."

Nets Videos @SNYNets "There's nothing that somebody can tell me about my game. I put the work in. I go out there and produce. I try to be the best teammate that I can be every single night, simple as that."



- James Harden "There's nothing that somebody can tell me about my game. I put the work in. I go out there and produce. I try to be the best teammate that I can be every single night, simple as that."- James Harden https://t.co/demkKVki2h

James Harden helps Philadelphia 76ers record back-to-back blowout wins in first two games for the franchise

The Philadelphia 76ers are back into the "legitimate title-contenders" bracket, following the addition of James Harden. There were doubts about his fit alongside Joel Embiid, but it has all been put to bed as the "Beard" has been as dominant as ever in his first two games for the side.

Harden bagged 27 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists in his 76ers' debut against the T'Wolves, leading the team to a 133-102 win. He followed it up with a 29-point triple-double in a 125-109 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday, bagging ten rebounds, 16 assists and five steals.

It hasn't been easy for the 76ers' opponents to limit Joel Embiid and James Harden's threat. Both can create opportunities for themselves and their teammates, which makes them one of the most lethal star duos in the league right now.

Philadelphia's odds of finishing first in the Eastern Conference and winning the title have increased as well. James Harden's health will be the only cause of concern for them, though, as the "Beard" has struggled with injuries since the end of the last season.

Edited by Parimal