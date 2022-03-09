"There's only one city that's big enough for LeBron and Bronny, and that's Sydney" - Sydney Kings owner open to signing LeBron James and his son in the NBL

LeBron James has made it clear to the NBA that he will be playing his final season with his son Bronny. At the earliest, Bronny is eligible to be drafted in 2024 after playing a year of college basketball. Bronny could also opt to turn pro and join the NBA G League or the NBL in Australia.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Sydney Kings owner Paul Smith is open to signing both LeBron and his son to one-year deals. Smith believes that if the father-son duo decide to go the professional route, the NBL would be perfect for them.

"There's only one city that's big enough for LeBron and Bronny, and that's Sydney. We'd fill 18,000 seats every week. If it's going to happen, it'll happen as a package, and as he has made clear to the NBA, if you draft my boy, I'm in. It's a two-for-one deal," Smith said.

The chances of Bronny and LeBron James joining the NBL are slim to none. Bronny has been courted by several colleges, including Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas. James, on the other hand, has a year left on his contract with the LA Lakers.

"The King" has been linked to a potential trade in the summer, possibly to the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the Lakers out of contention, James might be better suited to play for contenders while chasing a ring or two and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.

The NBL is not just some league in Australia. It has produced several current NBA players such as LaMelo Ball, Josh Giddey, Joe Ingles, Jae'Sean Tate, Didi Louzada and Jock Landale.

Where will LeBron James play next season?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James has a contract with the LA Lakers until next season. However, the current state of the Lakers could see them possibly trading LeBron this summer and start rebuilding. Anthony Davis' injury-prone nature does not help the Lakers' future at all.

But where will LeBron play next season? The Lakers are the obvious choice since they can still contend next year with a healthy James and AD as long as they can properly overhaul their roster, as well as make some coaching changes. Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit in LA and rumors have linked him to a trade this summer.

LeBron James has at least three more seasons left in his career. He's still among the best players in the NBA, but injuries have been creeping up on him since joining the LA Lakers in 2018. As he gets older, the injuries are likely to get worse and worse.

But with James focused on playing with Bronny in the 2024-25 NBA season, his longevity and durability will get tested even more. Chasing another championship or two, as well as the all-time scoring record to possibly settle the G.O.A.T debate with Michael Jordan, gives him more motivation to continue playing.

