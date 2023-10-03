"There's no place like New York": After Liberty reaches WNBA Finals, Tom Thibodeau hopes to make Knicks fans proud

The city of New York has been starved of basketball success for decades. The New York Knicks have struggled for relevancy despite being one of the biggest market teams in the league. However, the New York Liberty have been making waves in the WNBA and are now one series away from bringing a championship to the city.

For Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Liberty's success is inspiring. The Knicks are heading into a new season, having shown growth and development last year. Jalen Brunson made a big impact following his move to the Big Apple, and Josh Hart was a revelation. Yet, the next big step for the Knicks will rely on internal development.

When speaking to the media on October 2, Thibodeau discussed the Liberty's successes and how he hopes to make New Yorkers proud. Thibodeau has been building his roster slowly, but the signs of a potential contender are becoming clear:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The thing is that there's no place like New York and we know that. Particularly for the Knicks, we know how much this team means to the city and we're excited to have the opportunity to represent the city. We play in the best arena in the world. So, we don't take that for granted. We don't take our fans for granted. We want to make them proud."

Expand Tweet

The Knicks will be hoping to see some improvements from Immanuel Quickley, R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson next season, as developmental jumpers from their younger rotation players will be the most sustainable way to improve on their success of last season.

Tom Thibodeau discusses Evan Fournier's situation with the New York Knicks

During the same press conference, Thibodeau discussed Evan Fournier's current struggles with the New York Knicks. The veteran guard has fallen out of the rotation but remains with the franchise after a summer trade failed to materialize:

"I have great respect for him. I didn't go into the season thinking we were going to do the things that we ended up doing. We did it because we weren't having success one way.

"So we adjusted. And then the next group that went in, it's hard to argue with a 37-22 record and a +5 net rating. So, it is what it is. Your job is to stay ready. Whatever it is we're asking you to do, go out there and do it, put the team first."

Expand Tweet

At the start of the offseason, Fournier shared his belief that he would be traded before the 2023-24 season began. However, the veteran guard will now need to show patience. Fournier impressed during the 2023 FIBA World Cup and could potentially find his way back into the Knicks rotation.

Nevertheless, the veteran guard has a difficult season ahead of him. All he can do is remain professional and wait for a trade to materialize.