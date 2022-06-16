“There’s a reason we wanted him here… He’s shining on the brightest stages” - Steph Curry says it’s amazing to see 1x All-Star dispel all the narratives around him

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has always pointed out his teammates' success. That includes veteran forward Andrew Wiggins, who has been outstanding for the team during the NBA Finals. After struggling to find his groove throughout his career, Wiggins has become a major part of Golden State's success in recent years.

Although Wiggins isn't being asked to carry the load offensively, he's still managed to be one of the most important players in the finals. Throughout the finals, Wiggins has averaged 18.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8%.

Golden State is just one win away from securing another NBA championship. The Warriors play the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on Thursday in Boston. On Wednesday, Curry praised Wiggins:

"He's shining on the brightest stages in the playoffs. And you can tell how much he's enjoying it. And it's just amazing to see things working out in his favor in terms of kind of dispelling all the narratives around him and who he is as a basketball player."

Steph Curry praises performance of Andrew Wiggins in NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins during Game 4 of the NBA Finals

It's been a remarkable journey for veteran forward Andrew Wiggins, who has been a major reason why the Golden State Warriors have won two consecutive games. Over the last two games of the NBA Finals, Wiggins has averaged 21.5 ppg and 14.5 rpg, while shooting 47.5%.

The next order of business for Wiggins and Golden State will be attempting to win a challenging closeout game on the road. It won't be easy, as they will be playing in one of the toughest environments, performing in front of the Boston Celtics and their passionate fans.

95.7 The Game @957thegame "It's the biggest stage. Nothing is bigger than this."



- Andrew Wiggins "It's the biggest stage. Nothing is bigger than this."- Andrew Wiggins

Golden State has a roster full of veterans who have found themselves in a similar situation before.

For Wiggins, he's continued to find the best basketball of his career at the perfect time. If the Warriors are to win Game 6, it would be the icing on the top of the cake of an impressive path to a championship for the forward.

Wiggins was the No. 1 pick in 2014 and was the Rookie of the Year. However, he never blossomed into an All-Star in six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was an All-Star for the first time this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far