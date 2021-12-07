"There's s**t going on every day; And I'm a f**king human being" - CJ McCollum opens up about his relationship with Damian Lillard, Neil Olshey, and the trade rumor mill in Portland

Portland Trail Blazers star guard CJ McCollum recently talked about the mindset of an NBA player and how he tries to block out the noise as much as possible. McCollum has struggled with the Portland-based team this season and has been the topic of trade-deal conversations.

CJ McCollum, while talking to Jason Quick of The Athletic, said:

"There's s--- going on every day. And I'm a f---ing human being. But look, at the end of the day, my job is to play basketball. So, I go play basketball."

The Portland Trail Blazers have come under immense scrutiny this season as there have been constant rumors of superstar Damian Lillard wanting to leave Portland. Naturally, there have been rumors of potential unrest between the team's two best players. McCollum continued:

"If he wanted me to leave, I think he would say that. He’s not speaking on me behind closed doors because that’s not in his DNA. He’s not built like that. He’s solid, and I know his word is his bond.”

CJ McCollum is currently averaging 20.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 39% from range but a paltry 42.4% from the field. The latter is the lowest of his career, barring his rookie season. McCollum, addressing questions regarding his form, said:

"My wife is going to have a baby in the next week to four weeks, so that’s where my focus is right now. I try to play to the best of my ability with my job, I’m going to show up and do the best of my ability, but … would it affect you? Wife about to have a baby in the next month or so? Would that affect you? She can’t get on the plane (to meet him on the road), she can’t fly, she can’t travel … I’m not here to make excuses. I’ve got to get better. We have to get better as a team. We have to get better as a staff … but there are just some things you can’t control. I have a baby on the way.”

Should the Portland Trail Blazers trade CJ McCollum?

CJ McCollum, recipient of the 2015-16 Most Improved Player Award, has been one of the cornerstones for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise for the last couple of years. Portland picked McCollum with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and he has gone on to become arguably their best player after Damian Lillard.

While the duo of Lillard and McCollum have seen the Trail Blazers reach the Western Conference Finals, only losing to the Golden State Warriors, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals.

In an ideal world, the Portland Trail Blazers would want to hold onto both Lillard and McCollum and bring in another star to the team. But with most of the stars tied to massive contracts, the only way Portland could potentially be genuine contenders is if they package McCollum in a trade and get another superstar in return.

Top defensive rating on Blazers:

1. Jusuf Nurkic (104.1)

2. Anfernee Simons (106)

3. Larry Nance Jr. (107.1)

4. Robert Covington (108.9)

5. Damian Lillard (109.4)

6. CJ McCollum (110.2)

7. Nassir Little (110.8)

8. Norman Powell (112.0) Top defensive rating on Blazers: 1. Jusuf Nurkic (104.1)2. Anfernee Simons (106)3. Larry Nance Jr. (107.1)4. Robert Covington (108.9)5. Damian Lillard (109.4)6. CJ McCollum (110.2)7. Nassir Little (110.8)8. Norman Powell (112.0)

If a scenario of trading McCollum for Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers opens up, then they will have to, at the very least, think about it. Simmons would be a massive upgrade on CJ McCollum defensively, something the Trail Blazers desperately need as they rank bottom in defensive rating in the entire NBA.

Whatever the case may be, CJ McCollum would be a welcome addition to almost any team in the NBA.

