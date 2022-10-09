"There's no way he's expecting a teammate to punch him in the f**king face" - Pat McAfee reacts to Draymond Green's vicious punch on Jordan Poole

The altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has taken over the NBA, as well as the entire sports world. The video of Green punching Poole only made things more complicated for the Golden State Warriors. Former NFL player and part-time WWE superstar Pat McAfee has reacted to the incident.

On a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," McAfee and his crew discussed Green's punch. TMZ Sports leaked the video, showing how strongly Green hit his teammate. McAfee said that Poole never saw the punch coming because you never expect a teammate to do something like this:

"Is this a bygones be bygones or water under the bridge situation because we're trying to figure what it was. It was made out to be a massive deal and for good reason. That's a bigtime f**king right to that guy's face. If you're Jordan Poole, you're gonna have to be a real adult to get past a teammate throwing a punch at you.

"That's a tough things. He's gonna have to be the one to get throught it first. Because there's no way he's expecting a teammate to punch him in the f**king face. ... There's no way Poole thought he was gonna get punched in the f**king face right there."

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into an altercation during practice on Wednesday. Green reportedly apologized to Poole, his teammates and the coaching staff on Thursday. Steph Curry, Steve Kerr and Bob Myers all downplayed the situation in a press conference.

However, TMZ Sports leaked a video of the incident and it changed everything for Golden State. Poole and Green are both eligible for contract extensions, while the team also needs to find out the source of the leak. The Warriors' championship defense starts in less than two weeks.

Draymond Green issues public apology to Jordan Poole, taking time away from Warriors

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

Draymond Green issued a public apology to Jordan Poole during a press conference on Saturday. Green also announced that he's taking some time away from the Golden State Warriors. He didn't specify when he'll be back, but confirmed that he'll be available on Opening Night when they receive their championship rings.

"I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday," Green said. "And for that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan and I wanted to take that a step further. With the event yesterday, with the video leaking, there is a huge embarrassment that comes with that, not only for myself.

"As I was the one who committed that action, but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with. And this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with, but also Jordan’s family."

Poll : 0 votes