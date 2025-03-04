"There's zero truth to that" - NBA insider debunks rumors of Mavericks abandoning fans for Las Vegas relocation

One month ago, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world when they traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. In the weeks that followed, there have been numerous reports leading to what led to this franchise-altering decision. Now far enough removed from the initial awe of the deal, one insider laid the biggest conspiracy theory to rest.

Ad

Back in 2023, Mark Cuban sold his controlling stake in the Mavs to the Adelson and Dumont families. Aside from previously being minority owners of the NBA franchise, they were most known for their success in the casino world.

After the Mavericks traded Doncic, speculation rose regarding the new ownership. Some proposed a theory that they made the trade in hopes of tanking the value of the franchise. In turn, they'd be able to relocate the Mavs to Las Vegas.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Tuesday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania joined Pat McAfee on his talk show to discuss the latest regarding the Mavs. He also touched on the conspiracy theory of them relocating, firmly stating that there is no truth to it.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"That conspiracy theory that you're taling about," Charania said. "I've seen that conspiracy online, to my knowledge, there is zero truth to that. That's just not a real reality."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Things continue to unravel in Dallas, as news emerged Tuesday that Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the season due to an ACL tear.

NBA insider hints that the Mavericks could be without Anthony Davis for the rest of the season

With Kyrie Irving getting injured Monday, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves without both of their All-Star talents. According to one NBA insider, this could be the reality for the team for the remainder of this season.

Ad

As everyone knows, Anthony Davis was the key piece the Mavs landed in return for Luka Doncic. He was expected to keep the franchise in a position to contend, but things quickly went off the rails. AD put together a dominant debut against the Houston Rockets on February 8th but ended up leaving the game early due to injury. He has yet to return to action, missing Dallas' last nine matchups.

Ad

Later on in his interview with Pat McAfee, Shams Charania gave a rather discouraging update regarding Davis. He stated there's a chance he's not back on the floor again for the Mavericks this season.

"I think they're going to have some very hard conversations," Charania said. "It's not out of the realm of possibility that one game was the last time we've seen Anthony Davis this season."

Ad

Expand Tweet

With Irving out of the equation now, shutting down Davis might be the best course of action for the Mavs. It's clear they aren't going to contend this season, so they should allow their star duo extended time to recover physically to be ready for 2026 and beyond.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.