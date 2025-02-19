"There was tequila coming out of his host" - Cam'ron's co-host claims to reveal the reason behind Anthony Edwards' All-Star absence

Along with LeBron James, Anthony Edwards was another player who was a late scratch from the All-Star Game. While the Minnesota Timberwolves guard cited a groin injury as the reason for his absence, some have other theories.

On their It Is What It Is show Wednesday, Cam'ron and Mase talked about Edwards pulling himself out of the All-Star tournament at the last moment. The former R&B star went on to speculate about Edwards being too intoxicated to partake in the festivities. Joined by fellow analyst Trysta Krick on the episode, she went on to back up this theory.

"That's the word on the street," Krick said. "Is that there was tequila coming out of his pores. He ended up saying ah I just couldn't get my groin right." (9:10)

Despite not playing in the game itself, Anthony Edwards still made waves at All-Star weekend. During one of his media availability, he shocked the basketball world when he openly admitted he doesn't want to be the face of the NBA. This was a major topic of discussion last year when the star guard led the Timberwolves all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Edwards, 23, is already one of the top young stars in the game today. Still years away from his prime, he's already putting up averages of 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Between his strong play and vibrant personality, he's well on his way to being a face of the league whether he wants it or not.

Kendrick Perkins doesn't believe Anthony Edwards' "face of the league" comments

Anthony Edwards might have said he doesn't want to be the face of the league in the future, but one former player isn't buying it. While on NBA Today Tuesday, Kendrick Perkins chimed in with his thoughts on the bold remarks.

The former Boston Celtics big man thinks Edwards' actions don't match his words. He has done countless promotions to market himself and build a brand outside of basketball. Perkins also cited another key reason why Edwards will end up taking this mantle when the time comes.

"I don't believe him one bit," Perkins said. "He's in Sprite commercials, he's Adidas commericals, he's doing everything under the sun that you could possibly imagine is right there for him to get.

Plus, Udonis you know this, he's every former player favorite player."

Team success will be a key factor, but Anthony Edwards has all the makings of a potential face of the league. He'll have big shoes to fill, as guys like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry have carried the torch for nearly two decades now.

Still in the early stages of his career, Edward's mindset could always change once he reaches the peak of his game.

