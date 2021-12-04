"There is no such thing as 'the LeBron James era' if you ain't in the Finals!" - Stephen A. Smith discusses how LeBron and co. at LA Lakers compare to the threat of Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors

LeBron James is expected to return for the LA Lakers tonight as they take on Paul George and the LA Clippers. After rigorous tests, James has been cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocols, making his return possible. The Lakers have listed the four-time MVP as probable for tonight’s game, but he is anticipated to get back on the court.

What surprised many NBA fans was ESPN's removal of the LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers from its coverage tonight. The sports network will instead feature the rematch of the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith stressed on First Take that LeBron James and the LA Lakers are not getting to the Finals with the way they are playing. According to him, the Lakers should be worried about the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. Here’s what Smith said:

“You want me to tell you where fear is applicable? It is applicable when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers. They’re the ones who should fear the Suns, they’re the ones who should fear the Warriors. Because the Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of putting an emphatic exclamation point to the era of LeBron James. There is no such thing as ‘the LeBron James era’ if you ain’t in the Finals!”

First Take @FirstTake



"The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of putting an emphatic exclamation point to the era of LeBron James. There is no such thing as 'the LeBron James era' if you ain't in the Finals!" @stephenasmith says the Lakers need to be afraid of the Suns 👀"The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of putting an emphatic exclamation point to the era of LeBron James. There is no such thing as 'the LeBron James era' if you ain't in the Finals!" .@stephenasmith says the Lakers need to be afraid of the Suns 👀"The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of putting an emphatic exclamation point to the era of LeBron James. There is no such thing as 'the LeBron James era' if you ain't in the Finals!" https://t.co/iB5VHGwyag

The sports analyst further added that LeBron James is not the reason the LA Lakers are not getting past the Suns and Warriors to the finals:

It ain’t LeBron James’ fault. When that brother is healthy, we know what he brings to the table. But because of the rest of the team, the Lakers are on the verge of being irrelevant in a championship equation.

Aside from the uncertainty of LeBron James’ return, ESPN also decided to air the Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors matchup because of unexpected game views. With the Suns and the Warriors having the best record in the NBA, their first match reached on average 2.4 million views.

Steph Curry is the reigning Western Conference Player of the Month, while the Phoenix Suns are on a franchise-best 18-game winning run. Their last match was a back-and-forth affair that had basketball fans seated on the edge of their seats in excitement and anticipation.

NBA @NBA



They seek No. 19 tonight vs. the 18-3 Warriors at 10 PM ET on ESPN 🔥 The best play from each game during the @Suns franchise-record 18-game winning streak!They seek No. 19 tonight vs. the 18-3 Warriors at 10 PM ET on ESPN 🔥 The best play from each game during the @Suns franchise-record 18-game winning streak!They seek No. 19 tonight vs. the 18-3 Warriors at 10 PM ET on ESPN 🔥 https://t.co/VkDXKUqroi

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, have been shaky with or without LeBron James. They will also face the LA Clippers, who don’t have franchise player Kawhi Leonard on their roster. Hence, this is another reason for featuring the Suns vs Warriors matchup.

Can a healthy LeBron James lead the LA Lakers to the NBA Finals?

The LA Lakers are not advancing past the Golden State Warriors or the Phoenix Suns without a healthy LeBron James [Photo: The Denver Post]

The LA Lakers are 7-4 with LeBron James and 5-7 without him this season. The King’s big-game experience, talent and unmatched understanding of the game are invaluable to the Lakers’ title aspirations. They’re likely not even reaching the Western Conference Finals without their superstar.

With LeBron James healthy, the LA Lakers certainly have a great chance of going to the NBA Finals. However, they have significant and varied issues to iron out before they can entertain such thoughts.

Provided the roster is healthy, they will have to resolve their chemistry and spacing issues, which have been clearly exploited by opponents this season. They should also stop turning the ball over because it has stunted their flow and execution.

Also Read Article Continues below

The fully healthy LA Lakers will still find it tough to get out of the West, particularly with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman returning for the Golden State Warriors.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh