“I’m not quite sure we’re gonna see that take place” - Shams Charania says there is no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets most likely had their last dance together. The point guard has been a controversial figure. Due to his beliefs, he played in only 29 games last season.

The Celtics swept the Nets in the first round, and Kevin Durant wants to leave the team. Joe Tsai will most likely blow up the entire roster this summer.

There have been rumors of the Brooklyn Nets discussing a potential trade of Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Shams Charania says this won't happen.

"There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving. There is nothing new on that and I'm not quite sure we're gonna see that take place."

While getting Irving would benefit the Lakers, the Nets are unlikely to agree to the offered package.

Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook would benefit both teams

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers and the Nets are discussing swapping Irving for Russell Westbrook and draft picks.

Haynes reported that the Lakers were not satisfied with the trade the Nets have offered them. According to Haynes, Brooklyn wanted to send Irving and Joe Harris to the Lakers.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving & I'm not sure we're gonna see that take place" ~ @ShamsCharania "There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving & I'm not sure we're gonna see that take place" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive https://t.co/tYQeAn4yqy

The Lakers, on the other hand, wanted Seth Curry. Harris is coming off ankle surgery. While he's one of the best shooters in NBA history, it's questionable how good he will be next season.

Furthermore, Harris has two more years and $38 million left on his contract. Curry, on the contrary, is on an expiring contract and will be a free agent next summer.

Considering that both are fantastic shooters, something the Lakers desperately need, they shouldn't be too picky. However, Charania's comments imply that there may not have been any discussion between the two teams.

Irving could get many other suitors

Shortly before Kevin Durant requested a trade, Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract. The Nets will pay Irving around $37 million.

Due to his contract, the Nets could get many different trade offers for Kyrie Irving. Even though he is a controversial player, his contributions on the court are undeniable.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes sports.yahoo.com/sources-lakers… The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade discussions centered on a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package, league sources tell @YahooSports The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade discussions centered on a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lakers…

Furthermore, Irving has championship experience. He won a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Several teams could use his expiring contract to see how well he will fit in.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far