“These 2 are as thick as thieves.… It’s these 2 against the world” - Jay Williams questions if the Nets are ready to lose Kevin Durant by letting Kyrie Irving go, says it’s not a LeBron-Kyrie situation

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving's current contract situation has got people talking about Kevin Durant's future. It is widely known that KD joined the Nets after being persuaded by Kyrie.

On ESPN's "Get Up," former NBA player Jay Williams believes that the Nets could lose KD if they don't offer Kyrie an extension. Williams believes that the bond KD and Irving have is unbreakable. A failure to sign Kyrie to a long-term extension could lead to Durant wanting out. Williams said:

"At the end of the day, are you willing to lose Kevin Durant is the question that the Nets have to ask themselves.

"Are you willing to rebuild and be left with Ben Simmons in the cupboard to start your franchise over again and picks? Because these two are thick as thieves, man. It's not only the bond, in my opinion. Its these two against the world."

Jay Williams continued:

"I've been saying it for a while, they look at each other not only as brothers but as equals. It's not a LeBron James-Kyrie thing where he's referring to him as a kid, it's not a Stephen Curry-KD thing where whose team is it really? If you want to lose Kevin Durant, then go ahead."

What does the future hold for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving has a player-option ahead of the 2022-23 season worth over $36 million. However, it is believed that he is looking for a max extension worth well over $200 million. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, will start the first of his four-year deal with the Nets worth over $194 million.

Kyrie could very well not opt-in to his player-option and sign a long-term contract with another team this summer. This is why rumors of him potentially linking up with LeBron James have arisen.

Durant will have to force his way out of the Nets if he is unhappy as he signed a long-term contract extension last summer.

Availability, or lack thereof, is the only reason why the Nets ownership is reluctant to give Irving a long-term deal. His performances have never been questioned. If the Nets and Kyrie Irving can sort that out, then they will be able to contend for the championship next season with a fully fit Ben Simmons as well.

Kevin Durant was reportedly headed to the New York Knicks from the Warriors before Irving convinced him to join the Nets instead. It seems as if the only way to keep Durant happy would be to offer Irving a max contract extension.

