"These weren't close games... You mocked me, my son & family" - Nick Wright goes after Chris Broussard for suggesting Phoenix Suns will sweep Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks quickly shut down talks of falling by the wayside against the Phoenix Suns by winning Games 3 and 4 in dominating fashion. It looked bad for Dallas in the first two games, which prompted First Things First co-hosts Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes to count out the Mavs.

Dallas’ second straight commanding win over Phoenix vindicated Nick Wright, who has been stressing in the playoffs that Luka Doncic will push the Mavericks to bigger things. Here’s how the veteran sports analyst ripped his friends and colleagues at FTF:

“These weren’t close games. The Mavericks led for the final 42 minutes of both games! No lead changes, no ties, just utter and total domination, which is odd for a team that between the two of you [Broussard and Wildes], you had winning .5 games in the series.”

First Things First @FTFonFS1 @kevinwildes , where's the broom? @Chris_Broussard , was this gentlemanly? It's all Luka Dončić time. These weren't close games. Dallas led for the final 42 mins of both games. You mocked me, my son & family. The Mavs have the momentum & do the Suns look nervous?" — @getnickwright " @kevinwildes, where's the broom? @Chris_Broussard, was this gentlemanly? It's all Luka Dončić time. These weren't close games. Dallas led for the final 42 mins of both games. You mocked me, my son & family. The Mavs have the momentum & do the Suns look nervous?" —@getnickwright https://t.co/wYbEZIKpTv

Wright, in a lighter tone, added that he would not give Broussard and Wildes a pass for their arrogant assumptions:

“I could be gracious here, I could offer you guys olive branches, but I’m fresh out of them because you guys mocked me, you mocked my son, you mocked my family. You’re out here saying, ‘Oh, Luka Doncic, I know he’s averaging 35 points per game, but how good is he really?’ That bleepin’ good is how good he is really.”

Doncic wasn’t really “bleepin’ good” in Game 4 against the Suns as he was horrible from the field, finishing with 26 points on 25 shots. The Slovenian superstar was only 1-10 from three-point range in one of the worst shooting displays of his career.

That being said, his fingerprints were all over the Dallas Mavericks’ win against the Phoenix Suns. Doncic had 11 assists and got his team involved as the Suns were determined not to let the All-Star guard ruin their night.

NBA @NBA



: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST, 3 STL



Game 5: Mavs vs. Suns, Tue. 10pm/et on TNT Luka Doncic went to work in the paint, scoring 16 of his 26 points in the paint and dishing 11 dimes in the @dallasmavs Game 4 win to even the series at 2-2! @luka7doncic : 26 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST, 3 STLGame 5: Mavs vs. Suns, Tue. 10pm/et on TNT Luka Doncic went to work in the paint, scoring 16 of his 26 points in the paint and dishing 11 dimes in the @dallasmavs Game 4 win to even the series at 2-2!@luka7doncic: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST, 3 STLGame 5: Mavs vs. Suns, Tue. 10pm/et on TNT https://t.co/uqxKCT9L0w

Doncic’s playmaking and reading of the game forced the Phoenix Suns into uncomfortable situations. His passing simultaneously allowed the Dallas Mavericks’ shooters to hit their stride. Dorian Finney-Smith, Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for a mind-numbing 14-18 clip from beyond the arc.

All the momentum now is with the Mavericks and unless the Suns can make the right adjustments, Nick Wright will have the last laugh at FTF.

Chris Paul looked unrecognizable for Phoenix Suns in Games 3 and 4 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Chris Paul looked nothing like the "Point God" in the last two games between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. [Photo: Dallas Morning News]

Chris Paul turned 37 on Friday but his celebrations quickly turned into nightmares over the past two games for the Phoenix Suns.

In Games 3 and 4, he made a total of 17 points to go with 11 assists and nine turnovers. He has also committed 10 fouls, including six last night where he fouled out in only 23 minutes, finishing with just five points and seven assists.

StatMuse @statmuse Chris Paul since turning 37:



— 7 turnovers in one half

— 4 fouls in one half



Both are career firsts. Chris Paul since turning 37:— 7 turnovers in one half— 4 fouls in one halfBoth are career firsts. https://t.co/MoR7Vc7uj2

CP3 is the engine that drives the Phoenix Suns. Keeping that in mind, Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have turned the tables on the Suns by playing exactly how Paul plays and controls the game.

Game 5 couldn’t come soon enough as the basketball world awaits to see how the “Point God” bounces back.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra