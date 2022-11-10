“These guys had no f**king clue…You’re gonna see the fastest freefall of a legacy franchise” – NBA executive predicts a tough road ahead for LA Lakers to win a championship

The LA Lakers are having one of their worst seasons in franchise history. An NBA executive believes it is a freefall that was anticipated. Since 2014, the Lakers have been on a decline. Although LeBron James' acquisition in 2018 inspired a change, it was seemingly short-lived.

James led the Lakers to a championship in 2020. However, their second playoff appearance with LBJ ended in the first round.

With fans starting to lose confidence in their team, an executive believes it is the continuation of a decline that started a while ago:

"My point always was that these guys had no f**king clue. I said, when the old man dies and Jerry West leaves and a real professional like Mitch Kupchak leaves the Lakers, that you’re gonna see the fastest freefall of a legacy franchise you’ve ever seen.

"That’s exactly what happened. So they managed to pull LeBron in and got involved with him and Klutch, and he came in and got them a championship in the bubble. That’s it. After that, there’s no more championships.

“Look where they are now and tell me when the hell they’re going to have a chance to compete for a championship again.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Look where they are now and tell me when the hell they’re going to have a chance to compete for a championship again.” NBA exec is enjoying the Lakers downfall“Look where they are now and tell me when the hell they’re going to have a chance to compete for a championship again.” lakersdaily.com/nba-exec-on-la… NBA exec is enjoying the Lakers downfall“Look where they are now and tell me when the hell they’re going to have a chance to compete for a championship again.” lakersdaily.com/nba-exec-on-la…

Not many saw the Lakers as championship contenders after they assembled their roster. Although they have one of the greatest players on their team, they have not surrounded him with the right supporting cast.

The LA Lakers have won only two games so far this season

The Lakers are currently ranked 14th in the Western Conference and have the second-worst record in the league. They have played eleven games this season but managed only two victories.

Nonetheless, Anthony Davis believes teams are still scared of the Lakers. He stated that the record is not a true representation of the team.

The Lakers are currently 2-9 after losing to the LA Clippers. Only the Houston Rockets have a worse record this season (2-10).

NBA analysts believe it is time to break up the team

Anthony Davis talks to LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Before the start of the season, fans clamored for a Russell Westbrook trade. Although there was a chance the Lakers could have pulled that off, they were not willing to give up two future first-round picks.

Shannon Sharpe believes the Lakers were right not to give up those draft picks in the offseason. He stated that giving up the picks via trade would not make them championship contenders.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith asserts it is time for the purple and gold to consider trading James and AD. He said the Lakers are a sinking ship with no hope of elevating.

James recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers. Davis' contract is valid till 2025. However, Westbrook will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, and it is unlikely the organization will offer the future Hall of Famer a new contract.

The Lakers will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday.

Poll : 0 votes