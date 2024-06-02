"These kids got Taylor swift tickets 2x-3x this" - NBA fans floored over crazy ticket prices for Celtics vs Mavericks finals showdown

Ticket prices for the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics are out, and fans have been divided since the announcement. On TickPick, the cheapest tickets available for the seven-game series range from $793 for Game 1 to $1,737 for Game 7.

Fans were quick to react and could not fathom the numbers. It brought forth a comparison with ticket prices for Taylor Swift concerts from a fan.

"Damn. These kids got Taylor swift tickets 2x-3x this and she’s doing this 150 nights this year," one fan wrote.

There might not be too much truth in that, considering that tickets for Taylor Swift concerts are known to range between $49 and $499, according to Sporting News.

However, that is not true concerning the resale market, where Taylor Swift tickets are known to go for as much as $1000. Similarly, this can be the case with the NBA Finals.

Regardless, several fans were stunned, as the reactions suggest.

"Looks like I'll be courtside from my couch with a bucket of popcorn and a lot less financial trauma," a user added.

A fan said that they would watch the game for free from their living room:

"Let’s gooooo can’t wait to go watch the game in my living room for free."

One fan talked about how it might be worth seeing Kyrie Irving hold up the Finals MVP trophy.

"2 bands to watch Kyrie hold up the finals MVP trophy in Boston worth it imo."

Another fan thought that the prices were "insane."

"1.7K$ for a Game 7 is insane bruh."

Finally, another fan could not believe that Game 6 costs more than Game 7.

Game 6 costing more than Game 7???

2024 NBA Finals between Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics feature eye-watering ticket prices

It appears as though a ticket for Game 1 is the cheapest option for fans who wish to watch the 2024 NBA Finals. According to Forbes, the prices have already reached as high as $900 in the secondary market and will only increase in the coming time.

Furthermore, the cheapest Game 2 ticket on offer costs $931, with prices for Games 3 and 4 already rising as high as $1,327 and $1,987. This goes hand-in-hand with average ticket prices for the series reportedly touching the $4,150 mark, which is the second-highest average price for an NBA Finals in the league's history.

Regardless, the Mavericks, led by the duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, have come into the playoffs in rampant form. The Mavericks have also seen a range of supporting players come to the fore, with the likes of Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and PJ Washington all contributing on both ends of the court. However, they now take on the best team in the NBA.

The Celtics now have the overall best offensive and defensive rating this year and have a glut of stars capable of inflicting damage. While Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will be expected to score big, the likes of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, along with the returning Kristaps Porzingis, mean that the series is set up to be an absolute cracker.