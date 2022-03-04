“These Lakers would be the most disappointing, overhyped, single-season team in NBA history” - Zach Lowe on the LA Lakers potentially missing the play-in tournament

How the mighty LA Lakers have crumbled since they were declared by many basketball analysts as one of the favorites to capture the NBA title this season. A team that has potentially six future Hall-of-Famers in the lineup is expected to hit at least 60 wins heading into the 2021-22 season.

62 games into the season and the LA Lakers are barely hitting 30 wins following their brutal and humiliating loss to the LA Clippers. The Lakers are now 27-35 for ninth place in the Western Conference standings and are in real danger of missing the play-in tournament.

Senior ESPN writer Zach Lowe explained on Get Up what the NBA is looking at if the LA Lakers don’t even make it to the play-in tournament:

“Let’s not mince words. If that were to happen, these Lakers would be the most disappointing, overhyped, single-season team in NBA history. Even the Steve Nash, Kobe, Dwight, Pau Lakers made the playoffs when they had to get into the top 8 to make the playoffs."

"The Lakers’ saving grace is that the team they are two games ahead of in 11th, Portland, has thrown in the towel on the season. But that even won’t matter if the Lakers can’t win games.”

"If that were to happen, these Lakers would be the most disappointing, overhyped, single-season team in NBA history." — The Lakers are in danger of missing the play-in tournament.

The 2012-13 LA Lakers had potentially four Hall-of-Famers in Nash, the late great Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard and Pau Gasol. For good measure, they also had former Defensive Player of the Year Metta World Peace in the lineup. The star-studded group barely made the postseason and were blanked by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

The 2021-22 LA Lakers are arguably even more celebrated with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and, amazingly enough, Dwight Howard. Earlier in the seasonn, they also had Rajon Rondo helping the backcourt with his leadership, passing and playmaking.

Despite the glittering names in the lineup, they have struggled and have been embarrassed by supposedly inferior opponents in their last few games. They are now on a four-game losing streak, including losses to the LA Clippers, who played without two of their best players. The Lakers were also unbelievably clobbered by the New Orleans Pelicans in-between defeats to the Clippers.

Clippers are destroying the Lakers and they don't even have their best three players

Zach Lowe, though, is still holding onto hope that the Lakers can still make it to the play-in tourney:

“Look, I think they’re still gonna make it. They still have LeBron, AD is coming back. But, I tell you this, if they lose to the Spurs, who are 12th, if they lose to the Spurs on Monday, the Spurs have a chance to win the tiebreaker from the Lakers. Things can get a little bit dicey. But, boy, oh boy, I can’t believe we’re having this conversation.”

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will have to finish strong to make it to the play-in tournament

The road to the postseason is only going to get harder for LeBron James and company. [Photo: YouTube]

The Lakers have one of the toughest, if not the toughest, schedules left in the NBA after the All-Star break. With the way they are losing and with Anthony Davis’ return still at least a few weeks away, they might just even fall deeper into a rut. The Spurs and Sacramento Kings might be able to spoil the party should the Lakers fail to get out of their recent funk.

The young and inexperienced Spurs should be the least of the LA Lakers’ worries, though. They still have to face the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors twice. The Tinseltown team is also slated to face the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves once.

Pelicans have the 10th easiest schedule and Lakers have the 2nd toughest:



Lakers play 14 of the last 22 on the road where they are 6-17



Those 14 road games are very tough:



Clippers, Spurs, Rockets, Suns 2x, Timbs, Raps, Wizards, Cavs, Pelicans, Mavs, Jazz, Warriors, Nuggets.

It’s almost unimaginable what the Lakers’ current situation is right now. They have crashed from heavy favorites to win the NBA crown and possibly miss the next round. If the worst happens, this season’s epic failure will be excruciatingly painful for the Laker Nation and will be fodder for thought for years to come.

