"These look kinda terrible" - NBA fans abuzz as LeBron James finally unveils new colorway of Nike 'LeBron 23' days after teasing test version

LA Lakers star LeBron James showed a sneak peek of the new Nike LeBron 23 on his Instagram stories on Tuesday. Since James first hinted at the new shoe's appearance, fans have been eager to see it. The Lakers star unveiled a new colorway when he posted the shoe.
The shoe has a gold colorway with black trims. The four-time champion posted two angles of the new pair on his social media account. Take a look at the screenshots below to see the details.
After he updated social media, fans revealed their thoughts on what the shoe looked like. Here are some of what the fans said.
"Need to see more CW because these look kinda terrible," a fan said.
"@KingJames might have the ugliest sneaker line in the history of superstars & KD right behind him recently.. They gon say I’m hating either J’s on though 😂" another fan commented.
"No hang it up Bron these some KD spin offs," one fan said.
Others defended the design that Nike came up with for LeBron James.
"It’s about time he drop some heat," someone commented.
"The only good looking lebron shoe," a comment read.
"These cool best brons in a minute like 8 yrs," a fan said.
Former Miami Heat security guard found guilty of stealing a LeBron James jersey
This month, it was reported that a former Miami Heat security guard was found guilty of stealing game-worn jerseys. 62-year-old Marcos Thomas Perez stole more than 400 game-worn jerseys during his time with the Heat, including ones used by LeBron James.
According to the Department of Justice, he was entrusted to secure the items. One of the reasons for this was for a future team museum. However, he used the opportunity to sell the stolen memorabilia and collect over $2 million.
One jersey belonged to star forward LeBron James, who spent four seasons in Miami. Perez reportedly sold it for $100,000, and it was later auctioned at Sotheby’s for $3.7 million.
His house was searched on April 3, and nearly 300 more pieces of memorabilia were found. The artifacts that Perez stole included the jerseys of James' former teammates, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. Perez is facing charges of transporting stolen goods across state lines. It could lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
