"These motherf*****s ain’t doing sh*t on me": Leaked audio shows Kobe Bryant going at former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak after intense practice

Kobe Bryant's love for the game of basketball is well-documented among fans of the NBA. His love for the sport was not only evident during regular season or playoff games, it can be seen even in practices. Bryant was known as one of the hardest-working players in the league. He would show up early to get a few extra reps or shots and would continue to work on his game even in the off-season.

Bryant displayed this same level of intensity when practicing with his teammates. He was not afraid to call them out when he felt they were underperforming and would give them a hard time during practices.

One example of the intensity that Kobe brought to practices was in full display in a leaked video during a practice session from his LA Lakers days. Players like Carlos Boozer, Nick Young, Jeremy Lin, and a young Jordan Clarkson can all be seen in the video.

In the footage, Kobe Bryant can be heard talking trash to his teammates. He consistently yelled at his teammates comparing them to Charmin and calling them soft. He also added several expletives as he called his teammates out.

"Is this what happens when I don't come to practice? [expletive] I can see why [expletive] lost 21 games."

Then, as the video concludes, Kobe Bryant can be seen walking off the court. However, he continues to talk trash to his teammates and could even be heard saying something to then Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak.

"I'm supposed to practice to get better, you motherf****** ain't doing s*** for me."

In another video of the same training session, Bryant can be heard targeting Lin.

"This motherf***** don't got got s***. This f***** ain't got s*** right now godd***." Bryant can be heard yelling as Jeremy Lin handled the ball.

"Go ahead, shoot, shoot!" Bryant then continued, challenging Lin to fire a three. "F***** didn't even want to shoot that s***." He said after his teammate missed his attempt. "Talked his a** right into that bulls***.

Bryant's intensity was certainly something that could rub other players, even his teammates, the wrong way. However, Bryant's successful NBA career is an indication that his approach to training was effective to an extent.

Looking back at Kobe Bryant's and the LA Lakers from 2014-2016

The LA Lakers were looking to bounce back in the 2014-15 season after an abysmal performance in the previous year where they had a 27-55 record. While they lost All-Star forward Pau Gasol, they hoped to fill his absence with the addition of Carlos Boozer and a rookie Julius Randle.

Unfortunately for them, Randle was injured during opening night and would miss the rest of the season. To add to their misfortune, Kobe Bryant would also get hurt later on. He tore his rotator cuff and would undergo surgery that ended his season.

The Lakers would never find their stride and would end the season with a 21-61 record. Their terrible record came with some silver lining as they earned the right to draft D'Angelo Russell. They also signed Roy Hibbert, Lou Williams, and Brandon Bass.

Unfortunately, this was not enough to help the team as they ended up with a 17-65 record. That same year, Kobe Bryant announced that it would be his final season in the NBA.