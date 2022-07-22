“These stories are basically a cover for when they buy him out and send him home” - Colin Cowherd believes the stories about Russell Westbrook’s behavior last season are being leaked on purpose

Russell Westbrook is hoping to get on the right track for the upcoming season.

After the LA Lakers traded for him last offseason, the hope was that Westbrook would be the final piece for the Lakers to win a championship. Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Westbrook had the opportunity to thrive with the strong supporting cast.

But the experiment backfired as Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his play. After using his player option for next season, the veteran guard is set to return to the Lakers for now.

After a report suggested that Westbrook would "push back" when criticized during film sessions last year, many wondered if he could eventually be on the move. On "The Herd," sports analyst Colin Cowherd said he believes the story was leaked on purpose:

“These stories are basically a cover for when they buy him out and send him home.”

Russell Westbrook looks to have bounce-back season

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been one of the most electrifying guards in the NBA throughout his illustrious career. After Westbrook was acquired by the Lakers, many thought that Los Angeles was the favorite in the Western Conference.

The idea of making a run towards the championship fizzled, however, as the team struggled with injuries and poor play in a 33-49 season.

For now, Westbrook appears set to return to the Lakers with the hope of bouncing back while suiting up alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season.

While Westbrook remains a popular name in the rumor mill, his price tag of $47 million is problematic in any potential trade package. Westbrook will turn 34 in November, and he's had declining production since winning the MVP award in 2016-17 with the Houston Rockets.

If the Lakers can stay healthy and Westbrook can rebound, they may have the pieces to make a run in the Western Conference.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Russell Westbrook would ‘push back’ when called out during Lakers film sessions last season lakersdaily.com/report-russell… Report: Russell Westbrook would ‘push back’ when called out during Lakers film sessions last season lakersdaily.com/report-russell…

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.4%, including 29.8% from 3-point range last season. It was his first season since 2009-10 that Westbrook finished below 20 points per game.

The No. 4 pick in 2008 out of UCLA, Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star and made the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. He's led the league in scoring twice, including 31.6 ppg in his MVP season. He's also led the NBA in assists three times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far