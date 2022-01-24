"These two lunatics, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are a threat to this world" - Enes Kanter Freedom with another controversial remark, urges support for Ukraine and Taiwan

Enes Kanter Freedom has publicly attacked the leaders of China and Russia, calling their regimes a threat to democracy and the world in general.

Freedom has never shied away from speaking his mind, especially when it concerns international politics and human rights violations. He has been extremely vocal about slave labor, mistreatment and reported genocide of Uyghurs in China, and several other humanitarian issues. The NBA no longer places these topics under taboo. Players have the liberty to share their feelings about anything they want.

Enes Kanter Freedom tweeted a picture of Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China and Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, shaking hands. He called them lunatics, and 'almost as dangerous as global warming'. Kanter Freedom urged his followers to recognize and support Taiwan and Ukraine, saying:

"These two lunatics,Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, are a threat to this world that is almost as dangerous as global warming. #Russia & #China wants to destroy democracy and export communism to the rest of the world. It is therefore important that #Ukraine and #Taiwan are supported."

Taiwan, also called the Republic of China, is a country in East Asia that is trying to get independence from China. They have their own flag, military, capital and currency, but the world is not allowed to recognize them as an independent nation, as China uses its might and power to quash that topic.

Many international organizations, such as the WHO (World Health Organisation), have refused to acknowledge the existence of Taiwan as a separate entity. Taiwanese athletes cannot participate in the Olympics under their own flag and all international trade has to go through China. The citizens of Taiwan are helpless in this situation, as one of the world's biggest superpowers has claimed their country as its own.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is a country in Europe that shares its border with Russia. The two countries have been in conflict for almost a decade, and Ukrainian citizens are the ones facing the consequences of the power struggle.

Vladimir Putin considers parts of Ukraine such as Crimea and Donbas as Russian territory, whereas NATO and the European Union do not agree. The annexation of Crimea by Russia was one of the biggest international incidents of the past decade. The situation has gotten so out of hand that many news agencies suggest that the two countries might be on the brink of war.

Enes Kanter Freedom is asking basketball fans and the world, in general, to pay attention to the situation between these countries. Not many players will openly talk about this matter considering the backlash that may follow, but Kanter Freedom isn't someone who keeps quiet about these issues.

Enes Kanter Freedom attacks Yao Ming on social media, calls him a 'puppet' of the Chinese Communist Party

Enes Kanter Freedom of the Boston Celtics

Enes Kanter Freedom was invited to China on behalf of Houston Rockets legend and Hall of Famer Yao Ming.

He humbly accepted the invitation, but suggested that he isn't interested in a fancy tour of the country. He would rather want Ming to accompany him in visiting the reported concentration camps and the disputed territories in Tibet and Taiwan.

Enes Kanter Freedom tweeted his interview with CNN and said:

"I accept your invitation @YaoMing & will come to China this summer. I don't need a luxury tour of China or propaganda. Will you join me in visiting Uyghur Slave Labor Camps, Tibet, HK & Taiwan? I would like to have a FREE conversation with Peng Shuai. Let me know if Xi approves!"

Yao Ming then withdrew his invitation, and blocked Enes Kanter Freedom on social media. That prompted Kanter Freedom to attack Ming publicly on an Instagram post, suggesting that he is a little kid, saying in this regard:

"I have to share this with everyone. The hypocrisy of little yao!! First, yao Ming invited me over to #China; a day later I accepted his invitation! A day later, he blocked me on Instagram like a little kid. I guess Xi didn’t approve. Stop embarrassing yourself to the world. Tag Yao and let him know that he is the puppet of Chinese Communist Party!!!

Yao Ming lives in China and is the current president of the Chinese Basketball Association. It is no surprise that he would not engage with someone who audaciously targets and insults Xi Jinping and his regime.

Enes Kanter Freedom currently plays for the Boston Celtics. However, his comments regarding international injustice and humanitarian causes often take the spotlight over his career on the NBA floor.

