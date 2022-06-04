“They are able to win under different circumstances, different teams, different eras” - 2-time NBA champion says Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are the definition of winners

Kevin Looney explained why he believes Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson define what it means to be a winner.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are the definition of winners

Kevin Looney stated:

“It shows how special of a trio they are. That they are able to win under different circumstances, different teams, different eras … Those guys are the definition of winners. They’re going to be remembered as winners.”

The Golden State trio are on their way to yet another NBA championship series. With three wins under their belt and six total appearances, the Warriors have, in fact, proved what it means to be winners.

The squad had poor playoff bouts during the two seasons prior to this year, due mostly to Klay Thompson being out with his injury.

With his return this year, and large show outs from players like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors have, yet again, made it to the finals. Golden State reached the finals in five straight seasons from 2015 to 2019, and then Klay got injured. That means that with Steph Curry, Klay, and Draymond on the floor together healthy, the team will have made the NBA Finals six straight times together.

“The Splash Brothers”, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, have shown out in full stride in both the regular season and the playoffs. Thompson’s first game back was a big performance, and the pair have yet to let up since.

With their offensive utilities and Draymond Green’s support and defensive presence, the squad has remained a dominant threat. Any team to make the finals the amount of times they have in the last seven seasons has, so far, proven they know what it takes to win.

Kevin Looney speaks on Green:

“Draymond revolutionized the big man spot.”

Draymond plays as a big man and ultimately removes the power forward position from the floor when he is playing. The way he commands his position is one of the most unique ways seen in a long time, especially in his position.

Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls are one of the only squads that come to mind in regard to such a high finals showing. Steph Curry continues to make waves as one of the greatest players of all-time.

As Steph Curry and Golden State’s finals victories stem back to 2015, 2017, and 2018, they have proven their ability to win over different teams and eras just as Looney pointed out.

As the game continues to change, the Warriors keep adapting and excelling. Players like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, who are younger and already dominant, have learned from Steph, Klay, and Draymond, while bringing some new game into Golden State as well.

The mix has proved profitable for the entire team as they hit the court against Boston on Thursday for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

