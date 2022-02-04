"They absolutely can if Anthony Davis stays at this level" - Nick Wright claims the LA Lakers can make NBA finals if at full health

For many fans, it seems like the LA Lakers' chances of winning the 2022 NBA championship are gone despite their elaborate attempt to put together an experienced team. However, Nick Wright still believes the Lakers can make the NBA Finals.

After 53 games, the Lakers are ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 25-28 record. They started poorly and might have to go through the play-in tournament to feature in the playoffs.

The Russell Westbrook acquisition has not paid dividends, at least not the way the team expected. The Purple and Gold needed a third star to lead the team in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but they have not had much success in that regard.

More than halfway through the season and the Lakers are in the bottom half of the table. If they continue playing this way, they might not make it out of the playoffs first round if they succeed in qualifying.

With their 111-110 loss to the LA Clippers last night, the cast of First Things First came together to discuss whether LA Lakers fans should be discouraged after losing to the Clippers for the fifth consecutive time. Speaking on the issue, Nick Wright talked about how the team can get stronger and reach the NBA Finals despite their horrid display so far.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I believe the Lakers absolutely can make the Finals if AD stays at this level." — @getnickwright "I believe the Lakers absolutely can make the Finals if AD stays at this level." — @getnickwright https://t.co/cGL45f7Sbl

"The expectations or standards for the Lakers all year long have been, 'can you make the Finals? And if you're in the Finals see what happens.' That's been where they're at. And the point I'm making is I believe they absolutely can if AD stays at this level. I think that the defense will be demonstrably better when LeBron comes back particularly for the postseason."

"I think they would have shortened the rotation, and in the West, nobody really scares me that much asides from Phoenix. And Phoenix to me, unfortunately, has the ongoing concern of, 'is Chris Paul gonna be able to play 100 games?' That's always been a concern," he added.

Wright also went on to talk about how their success is dependent on how Davis plays. Since his return from a knee injury, Davis has been dominant on both ends of the floor, which is the same attitude Wright demands from him if the Lakers are to make the Finals.

Is an NBA Finals appearance still possible for Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers?

Anthony Davis #3 of the LA Lakers.

Given how the LA Lakers are playing right now, betting on them to reach the 2022 Finals would be unwise. However, they have the personnel who can turn things around in the blink of an eye.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Anthony Davis over the last 4 games:



- 31 Points, 12 Rebounds, 4 Blocks, 67% FG

- 27 Points, 5 Rebounds, 2 Steals, 50% FG

- 30 Points, 15 Rebounds, 3 Blocks, 56% FG

- 30 Points, 17 Rebounds, 2 Blocks, 50% FG Anthony Davis over the last 4 games:- 31 Points, 12 Rebounds, 4 Blocks, 67% FG- 27 Points, 5 Rebounds, 2 Steals, 50% FG- 30 Points, 15 Rebounds, 3 Blocks, 56% FG- 30 Points, 17 Rebounds, 2 Blocks, 50% FG https://t.co/QBqYu9BbdL

Since LeBron's return from a rectus abdominal strain in December, he was arguably the best player in the league during that stretch before getting sidelined due to a knee injury. He had to single-handedly carry the team at age 37, and did a decent job of that even though they did not get as many wins.

If James returns with that same mentality and Davis continues to perform at his current level, there is a chance the Lakers can turn their season around if they stay healthy.

