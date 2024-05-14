"They ain’t beating the allegations" - NBA fans have a field day after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sitting on Jalen Williams's lap goes viral

On Tuesday, OKC Thunder led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander overcame a 14-point deficit to secure a 100-96 Game 4 victory on the road against the Dallas Mavericks. However, a hilarious clip of the Thunder guard sitting on the lap of teammate Jalen Williams as they both took the arena car went viral.

Expand Tweet

The clip was originally shared on X by CBS News Texas' Jett Beachum and was later reposted by NBA Central (@TheDunkCentral). During the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 34 points (14-of-27 shooting), eight rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, Jalen Williams contributed 14 points (5-of-19 shooting), nine rebounds and six assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, after watching the clip, several NBA fans couldn't resist but roast the young Thunder team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, X user Guru (@AnimeGuru100) got caught off-guard when he initially thought the post came from a parody X account.

"Oh wow this isn't nbacentel," the fan tweeted, confused.

X user 3DOG (@easymoneykidwei) pointed out Jalen Willaims was in awe of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's presence.

"I bet JWill was feeling SGA's aura," the fan tweeted with confidence.

Additionally, X user PJ (stand on business) Washington (@DFWSportsFan817) argued that the energy is at OKC.

"They're different down in OKC," the fan tweeted.

Moreover, X user Elijah Mendez (@theprophxt) felt suspicious regarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder.

"Idk that team is questionable man," the fan tweeted.

Be that as it may, this OKC Thunder team proved itself by tying the series 2-2 when they were losing to the Dallas Mavericks.

Jalen Williams doesn't panic after losses as he looks to his superstar teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's confident and calm demeanor

On March 4, the OKC Thunder won a 118-110 regular season game against the Phoenix Suns. Jalen Williams shared the team's composed mindset led by their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as per Sports Illustrated's Rylan Stiles.

"If [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] ain't panicking, I'm not," Williams said. "We don't do [panic] here."

It's a tremendous feeling to know that the star in your team is not fazed by adversity or pressure on the court. The Thunder guard has shown his maturity in his craft on numerous occasions.

Despite little experience, this OKC team has shown what it can do when the occasion calls for it.