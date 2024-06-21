"They always easy" - Jayson Tatum throws shade at Miami in response to question about post title trip

The feeling of an NBA Champion is uncanny for the ones who were able to pull it off. Such is the case for Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Ahead of the team's championship parade, former Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine asked Tatum regarding their celebratory visit to Miami after their Game 5 victory in the finals. In response, Tatum threw some shade at their Eastern Conference rival.

Originally, the team spent a night out in Miami to celebrate as champions, which Scalabrine asked about, considering the franchise's history with the Heat. He then referred to the Celtics' trips to Miami as "hard-fought" as a recollection of all the battles. However, Tatum didn't think of them in that manner.

He made his comments during a quick interview session before the parade commenced around in the city of Boston.

"They're always easy," Tatum said.

His answer was met with a loud uproar and laughter from the fans and teammates.

In the times he flew to Miami alongside his teammates, Tatum has an 8-4 record on the road against the Heat in the NBA playoffs. He has also logged several 20-plus and 30-plus performances against the team's imposing and suffocating defense over the years.

With all the games he's played against Miami, coupled with the feeling of being an NBA champion, Jayson Tatum was confidently feeling it with the kind of response that he gave.

At the same time, it'll be interesting to see how the Heat take Tatum's response in their upcoming meetings next season.

Jayson Tatum enjoying being called an NBA champion at the gold course

Ahead of the celebratory parade, the Celtics superstar shared how he enjoyed his time off playing some golf and being called "champ" at the same time. The five-time NBA All-Star posted about it on his X handle in anticipation of his attendance at the parade earlier today.

"Everybody at the golf course called me 'champ' today," Tatum said. "I f***ing loved it. Can't wait for the parade tomorrow."

For someone who has been through five Eastern Conference Finals appearances in his seven seasons in the league, the NBA title remained a focus for Tatum. With immense expectations from fans and the media to finally hang Banner 18 in the rafters of TD Garden, the star forward finally delivered on his mission.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum at the Championship Parade (Imagn)

It has been a long and challenging journey for "Big Deuce." At the same time, it also feels like his superstardom is only just beginning as he now has the momentum of being a champion heading into next season.