"They have some attractive pieces, a guy like Tyler Herro, and package something else up" - Kendrick Perkins believes Miami Heat need to add 3x All-Star if they are to compete for a title

The Miami Heat were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at home. Their injury-filled campaign came to an end.

In order to compete for the championship next season, Kendrick Perkins believes that the Heat should target Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. Perkins said:

"I think they need another perimeter player and I would have to go with Bradley Beal. I'm looking at him in DC and I don't think they're going anywhere.

"I look at the Miami Heat, they have some attractive pieces, a guy like Tyler Herro, and package something else up and get Bradley Beal with a Jimmy Butler, I think that will be great for the Miami Heat and I think it enhances their opportunity to win the championship next season."

The Miami Heat were riddled with injuries in the postseason this year. This could easily be made out to be the ultimate reason why they lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

Should the Miami Heat try to sign Bradley Beal?

Beal in action against the Toronto Raptors.

The Washington Wizards' best player, Bradley Beal, is at a crossroads at this moment of his career. He has a big decision to make in the summer about his future and whether it lies with the team from the nation's capital or elsewhere.

Beal's current contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. He will then become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with anyone he wants.

He is earning a little over $33 million this season and is projected to earn over $36 million next season. However, the deal for next season is a player option and it is not yet clear whether he will opt in.

The Front Office @NBASkoolOfThort



In 9 games WITHOUT Dinwiddie, Beal is averaging 29 points, 7.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds on 52-36-87.



In 31 games WITH Dinwiddie, he is averaging 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 43-38-83. The Front Office @NBASkoolOfThort SPENCER DINWIDDIE STATS



In 13 games WITHOUT Beal, Dinwiddie is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists on 44-38-74



In 31 games WITH Beal, Dinwiddie is averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and five assists on 33-27-86. SPENCER DINWIDDIE STATSIn 13 games WITHOUT Beal, Dinwiddie is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists on 44-38-74In 31 games WITH Beal, Dinwiddie is averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and five assists on 33-27-86. BRADLEY BEAL STATSIn 9 games WITHOUT Dinwiddie, Beal is averaging 29 points, 7.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds on 52-36-87.In 31 games WITH Dinwiddie, he is averaging 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 43-38-83. twitter.com/NBASkoolOfThor… BRADLEY BEAL STATSIn 9 games WITHOUT Dinwiddie, Beal is averaging 29 points, 7.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds on 52-36-87. In 31 games WITH Dinwiddie, he is averaging 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 43-38-83. twitter.com/NBASkoolOfThor…

Winning the championship is obviously a priority for Beal. The Wizards are seemingly not getting closer to the promised land, despite acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis from the Dallas Mavericks.

This could be exactly where the Miami Heat come into play. They can offer a team that has just been to the Eastern Conference finals and reached the NBA Finals just two years ago.

The Heat have the assets needed to pull off a trade of this magnitude. It is clear that Pat Riley, president of basketball operations for the franchise, loves his stars and could be tempted to make a move for Beal.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Heat did not make a shot until 3:22 left in the 1st quarter, the longest drought without a field goal to start any playoff game over the last 25 years. The Heat did not make a shot until 3:22 left in the 1st quarter, the longest drought without a field goal to start any playoff game over the last 25 years. https://t.co/pKIBjxodDU

If Bradley Beal does choose to sign with the Wizards in the summer of 2023, he is eligible for a five-year deal worth over $246 million. If he opts to sign with someone else, then he is only eligible for a four-year deal worth over $179 million.

It is a massive decision to make for Beal, as his future hinges on whatever call he makes in the summer.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Heat pursue Beal? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson