"They were in awe of his work ethic" - Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka on how Kevin Durant inspired youngsters on Team USA during the Olympics

New Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka knows firsthand what Kevin Durant is all about after being a part of the Brooklyn Nets coaching staff last season and also as a member of the US Men’s Basketball Team under head guru Gregg Popovich.

This season, Udoka is hoping that Jayson Tatum will take another leap in his development to become a truly elite player the way Kevin Durant is. He narrated in an episode of SiriusXM NBA Radio how practicing with KD has helped Tatum elevate his own game.

Here is Udoka relaying his thoughts during the interview:

“Jayson, watching some of Kevin's work is a benefit for him. Kevin goes extremely hard every day. Practice, he has his routine after practice. I think watching some of the players that haven’t been around him like that, they were in awe of his work ethic after practice. It’s almost like he makes it through practice and gets to his one on one routine and he goes more than game speed.”

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA @NBA | @Scalabrine | #NBA75 “Watching some of the players that haven’t been around him like that, they were in awe of his work ethic.”Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka on how Kevin Durant influenced Jayson Tatum and the other younger players during the Olympics @celtics “Watching some of the players that haven’t been around him like that, they were in awe of his work ethic.”Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka on how Kevin Durant influenced Jayson Tatum and the other younger players during the Olympics@celtics | @NBA | @Scalabrine | #NBA75 https://t.co/cWZmksPiiG

The Boston Celtics’ defensive-minded coach added that where Kevin Durant is at right now is not by chance. That the work he puts in after practice is one of the reasons why he is considered by many as one of the best players in the world.

Will the Boston Celtics do better this year after losing to Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs?

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets could meet yet again in this year's playoffs.

On paper, the current Boston Celtics roster has the potential to be a worthy contender in the East. Regardless of who Udoka uses as part of his starting unit, as long as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are there, will be tough to beat.

The Boston Celtics have vowed to be a better defensive team after last season’s erratic defensive performance. Josh Richardson and Al Horford are additions that are clearly going to help them in this area. A starting five of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Josh Richardson and Robert Williams will be a scrappy and switchable group that will be difficult to put points on.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral “People are sleeping on Boston. The Celtics are deep, with the makings of a top-5-ish defense; lineups featuring Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Robert Williams III will be hard to score against.” - ESPN’s Zach Lowe “People are sleeping on Boston. The Celtics are deep, with the makings of a top-5-ish defense; lineups featuring Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Robert Williams III will be hard to score against.” - ESPN’s Zach Lowe https://t.co/QBRDq6ai3v

Kevin Durant’s work ethic could rub on Jayson Tatum and help the Boston Celtics in the long run. Ironically enough, it could be lessons Tatum learned from KD that could stop the mighty pre-tournament favorites in the postseason.

