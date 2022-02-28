"They beat the doors off us” - LeBron James gives a scathing review of LA Lakers’ abysmal outing against Pelicans

LeBron James and the LA Lakers suffered another embarrassing loss, this time at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. Fresh off a humiliating defeat to rivals LA Clippers, any thoughts of a huge bounce-back win wilted away starting in the second quarter of the Pelicans game.

The LA Lakers were only trailing by four points entering the second frame. However, it all went downhill from there as LeBron James and the crew looked lethargic and disengaged the rest of the way. They trailed the Pelicans by 11 after 24 minutes and then by 30 by the time the third quarter ended.

LeBron James revealed that the midway point in the second quarter up until the third canto was when things really turned ugly (via Jacob Rude):

“They beat the doors off us.”

Jacob Rude @JacobRude LeBron says from the 6-minute mark of the second quarter through the third quarter, the Lakers had no answers.



"They beat the doors off us." LeBron says from the 6-minute mark of the second quarter through the third quarter, the Lakers had no answers."They beat the doors off us."

That LeBron James and the LA Lakers got beat up in those two quarters was an understatement in every sense of the word. The four-time MVP and Russell Westbrook had numerous head-shaking miscues that prompted the Crypto.com Arena crowd to rain boos and whistles on the star-studded Hollywood team.

The LA Lakers combined to score 45 points in the second and third quarters. New Orleans dropped 44 on them in the third frame alone. The 71-45 drubbing in those 24 minutes was the telling difference in the game. LeBron James and the Lakers can’t buy a basket and they can’t stop the relentless Pelicans from putting up points.

At one point, even Jeanie Buss probably saw enough that she left the arena with still more than five minutes left in the third quarter. The Pelicans led by 25 points at the time and settled for 30 heading into the final canto.

Can things get worse for LeBron James and the LA Lakers?

Rock bottom could still be on the horizon as the LA Lakers have one of the toughest schedules left in the NBA. [Photo: NBA.com]

The NBA, by now, has probably stopped putting an end to what is likely to be the worst the LA Lakers can do this season. It seemed like they hit rock bottom when they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers just before the trade deadline. Portland, who traded three of their best players and didn’t have Damian Lillard in that game, eked out a win against the Lakers.

Just the other night, they lost another nail-biter to the LA Clippers that was missing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Normal Powell. They lost by a combined five points in those games and still showed a little heart and pride.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Lakers fans booing LeBron after this turnover Lakers fans booing LeBron after this turnover 😯 https://t.co/KfcYGso6UE

The loss to the Pelicans, though, was on another level of mediocrity when LeBron James and the LA Lakers received another drubbing, this time from social media. LA still has 22 games left on their schedule. The struggling team still has to face the Warriors, Nuggets, Mavericks, Raptors and the Suns twice. Unless they show a little more pride, their free fall could still be farther from rock bottom.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava