“They are not beating the Lakers team” - Stephen A. Smith reveals key ingredient for Phoenix Suns making postseason run

The Phoenix Suns were viewed by many as the favorites to win the 2023–24 NBA finals after their blockbuster off-season acquisition of Bradley Beal. With a dominant big three that also includes Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, many questioned who could stop the Suns. So far this season, the team has struggled, partly due to injuries.

On Thursday, the team again faced the San Antonio Spurs, dropping their second straight game to budding young superstar Victor Wembanyama with a 132-121 loss.

Despite the return of Booker, the team struggled late game, with many attributing the loss to the lack of depth on the Suns bench. As Beal continues to sit on the sidelines, Stephen A. Smith has wondered whether or not they truly have what it takes to compete in the Western Conference.

Speaking on Friday’s episode of First Take, Smith compared the Suns’ chances to the LA Lakers. The way he sees things, the Suns’ big three are only dangerous if all of them are playing. Something that is yet to happen.

"Injuries, injuries, injuries. That's what we're talking about with the Phoenix Suns. Do they have the intestinal fortitude and whatever else it is to be on the court together healthy to make a postseason run? Because I got news for you."

"They're going to need to be Devin Booker and Kevin Durant alone. They're not beating the Lakers team. I watched the other night. They're not beating the Clippers team."

Looking at Bradley Beal’s injury and the Phoenix Suns’ chances in a stacked Western Conference

While the Suns’ acquisition of Bradley Beal was expected to shake up the Western Conference, there are serious concerns about his health. According to a report from the Arizona Republic, Beal’s back injury is considered “a concern.”

At the same time, the LA Clippers’ blockbuster acquisition of James Harden has only made the Suns’ path to the Western Conference finals more difficult. In addition to the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, the top of the Western Conference standings also feature several longtime staples.

Currently, the Dallas Mavericks sit in first place with an undefeated record of 4-0. Just behind them in the standings are the Golden State Warriors, the Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sitting just behind them are the LA Lakers in fifth place and the LA Clippers in sixth. After a rough start to the season, the Suns currently sit in 11th place in the West with a 2-3 record heading into their clash with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday morning.