“They were beating each other, there wasn’t much skill to that” - Draymond Green believes this era of NBA players is smarter than previous eras

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green has always been known as a student of the game of basketball. Throughout his career, Green has shown an appreciation for the players in the league.

Known as one of the league's top defensive players, Green's awareness and ability to analyze the game make a special asset. It also makes Green an intriguing analyst off the court.

On Green's podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," Warriors teammate Steph Curry was his latest guest. Curry asked Green if he thought that the current era of basketball was "less competitive" due to its friendly nature. Green went into detail with his response, saying that he believes the current era is more skilled than the past.

"I think we are just way smarter than the eras before us," Green said. "If you look at the past era basketball, they were beating each other. Don't get me wrong. Guys were skilled – in all due respect to the guys that came before – but they were out there literally like outside of fighting like playing the game of basketball. They were beating each other.

"There wasn't much, like, skill to that. There were guys that were skilled, but if you look around the NBA now, there's no one in the NBA that can't hit a 3-point shot."

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors prepare for NBA playoffs

The comments made by Draymond Green may draw some commotion from diehard NBA fans.

Although Green might strike some nerves with the fans of NBA legends, his opinion carries some weight. The league's past has been known as a more physical era by analysts, as fouls weren't called that often. Today's era involves some of the most skilled players in the world, as the game has completely transformed.

Golden State, the No. 3 seed in the West, is getting prepared for its first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the No. 6 seed.

Green will have to try to slow down potential MVP winner Nikola Jokic. With rumors of superstar teammate Steph Curry returning to the lineup, the series is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated first-round matchups this year.

Denver won three of the four games between the teams this season. Golden State won the last matchup, 113-102 on March 10.

