"They are the best team remaining in the playoffs right now" - Charles Barkley believes the Boston Celtics will win the 2022 NBA title

Hall of Famer and NBA legend Charles Barkley has already picked the winner of the 2022 NBA Finals. Barkley believes that the Boston Celtics will come out of the Eastern Conference and defeat the Golden State Warriors to win their 18th NBA title.

In previewing Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, Barkley made a bold prediction for the Celtics.

It wasn't one of his famous guarantees, but Chuck is convinced that the Celtics are the best team remaining in the playoffs. He also pointed to the absence of Tyler Herro as a disadvantage for the Miami Heat. Barkley said:

"Without Herro, the Heat are not going to beat the Celtics. The Celtics are going to win the series and they are going to win the world championship because they are the best team remaining in the playoffs right now, in my opinion."

Before the conference finals, Charles Barkley picked the Milwaukee Bucks to defeat the Boston Celtics.

However, the Bucks came up short as the Celtics won Game 7 in Boston. With Chuck in a feud with the Golden State Warriors fanbase, it's logical for him to pick either the Heat or Celtics.

Fast forward to Friday night, the Celtics were defeated by the Heat 111-103 in Game 6. Jimmy Butler was spectacular for the Heat, scoring 47 points to ensure their survival. Kyle Lowry had a bounce-back game, while Jayson Tatum put up 30 points for the Celtics.

Miami have tied the series at 3-3, with Game 7 back at home on Sunday. Boston is not out yet since they have two wins in South Beach this series. It's an even matchup against two of the best teams in the NBA.

Charles Barkley almost got into it with Warriors fans

Charles Barkley almost got into it with Warriors fans. (Photo: The Big Lead)

Charles Barkley was the most hated man in the Bay Area during the Western Conference finals. Barkley picked the Dallas Mavericks over the Golden State Warriors because he wanted to see the "Dubs Nation" suffer for being an obnoxious fanbase.

theScore @theScore Chuck vs. Warriors fans: One of the greatest rivalries in sports. 🤣 Chuck vs. Warriors fans: One of the greatest rivalries in sports. 🤣 https://t.co/OLjqcgPuYV

However, the Warriors were able to dominate the Mavericks and eliminate them in five games. The "Inside the NBA" crew were about to wrap things up when some Warriors fans began throwing things like t-shirts at Charles Barkley. The Hall of Famer stood up and tried retaliating by throwing his mug.

Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith went on to diffuse the situation as Barkley calmed down after a few seconds. Shaquille O'Neal was silent in the corner, smiling the whole time.

With "Inside the NBA" not covering the NBA Finals, Charles Barkley's feud with the Warriors fanbase is over for now. The 2022 NBA Finals will start on June 2 at the Chase Center, with Golden State hosting either the Heat or Celtics.

