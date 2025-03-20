  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Angel Reese
  • "They better have paid you too or I'm calling corporate tf": Angel Reese and Lexie Hull react as teammate reflects on her ride to major title win

"They better have paid you too or I'm calling corporate tf": Angel Reese and Lexie Hull react as teammate reflects on her ride to major title win

By Wes Laufert
Modified Mar 20, 2025 01:08 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Angel Reese and Lexie Hull react to Unrivaled win - Source: Imagn

Angel Reese and Rose BC finished the first-ever season of Unrivaled, beating Vinyl BC for the Unrivaled championship on Monday night. Brittney Sykes scored the game-winner off a free throw, adding a team-high 21 points to go along with the winner.

Ad

Rose BC guard Natisha Hiedeman, found herself on many teams in the Unrivaled circuit as a relief player due to injury troubles throughout the league. However, Hiedeman landed on the right team with Rose BC, covering for an injured Reese and ending up as a champion.

Heideman celebrated the win on Instagram:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The post showed pictures from Rose BC's celebrations with Hiedeman making the most of the occasion and posing with her teammates after the win.

Hiedeman's fellow Rose BC teammates Angel Reese and Lexie Hull took to the comment section to show their support:

Angel Reese and Lexie Hull celebrating their teammate Natisha Hiedeman in the comments of her Instagram post. (via Instagram/@t5poon)
Angel Reese and Lexie Hull celebrating their teammate Natisha Hiedeman in the comments of her Instagram post. (via Instagram/@t5poon)
"They better have paid you too or I'm calling corporate tf" Reese commented.
Ad
"Rosebuds forever" Hull commented.

"Rosebuds forever" indeed as the inaugural Unrivaled champions will go down in women's basketball history.

Angel Reese reacts to Unrivaled club Rose BC winning first-ever Unrivaled championship

Angel Reese was a key player for Rose BC throughout their season in the Unrivaled League. Reese finished the season as Unrivaled's first-ever Defensive Player of the Year and made second-team All-Unrivaled while leading the league in rebounds.

Ad

Most importantly, Reese ended her first Unrivaled season as a champion. Despite missing the semifinals and the finals due to a wrist injury, she was an integral part of the team and helped propel them to success.

Reese shared her reaction to the final win on her X account on Monday:

Ad
"WHAT YALL GON SAY NOW??"

Reese and Rose BC showed up and showed out as they overcame key injuries to rotation players but stayed on course and proved why they deserved the win. Reese herself didn't stay for the celebration as she had other things to attend to but she was very active in the team group chat after the win:

Hopefully, for Reese and the Chicago Sky, she can help carry this momentum and success into their WNBA season as they look to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी